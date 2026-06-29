Ben Stokes signs off in typical fashion, opens batting in massive chase after dropping retirement bombshell

Ben Stokes ensured there would be no quiet farewell to his England career as the retiring captain walked out to open the batting in what became his final international innings during the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. Ben Stokes opened in his last Test innings. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Only hours after stunning the cricket world by announcing his decision to retire from international cricket at the end of the ongoing Test, Stokes promoted himself to the top of the order in England’s chase of 373. The move came as a surprise because Stokes has spent most of his Test career as a middle-order batter, but it was entirely in keeping with the drama and theatre that have defined some of the biggest moments of his career.

New Zealand had declared their second innings at 288/9, setting England a steep target in the series decider. Instead of holding himself back for the fifth day, Stokes chose to attack immediately. He was given a guard of honour by the New Zealand players before taking strike, and then launched into a typically aggressive counterattack.

The left-hander made 30 off just 20 balls, hitting two sixes and two fours, before falling to Zak Foulkes. Stokes attempted one more forceful stroke but was caught by Daryl Mitchell at mid-on, bringing an emotional end to his final innings in an England shirt. The Trent Bridge crowd rose to give him a standing ovation as he walked off for the last time as an international cricketer.

Stokes’ final act adds chaos to England chase The decision to open, however, also added to the debate around England’s approach. Speaking on Sky Sports, former England captain Michael Atherton questioned whether Ben Stokes and England had missed the chance to take the chase deeper and give the captain one last final-day platform. Atherton suggested England could have kept their usual order and played more controlled cricket instead of turning the final session into what he described as “crazy cricket”.

The criticism grew stronger as England lost quick wickets. After Stokes’ dismissal, Jacob Bethell fell without scoring in the same over, while Harry Brook made a frantic 21 off nine balls before also departing. Ben Duckett, who had opened alongside Stokes, was dismissed for 36, leaving England 103/4 at stumps and still needing 270 more runs on the final day.

The day had already been loaded with emotion. Stokes’ retirement announcement was made public while he was bowling during New Zealand’s second innings. Almost immediately after the news broke, he struck with the ball, taking a wicket with the first delivery he bowled following the announcement. It was another moment that felt written for a player who has repeatedly placed himself at the centre of England’s biggest cricketing stories.

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Stokes ends his England career after 122 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20Is, leaving behind a record that places him among the finest all-rounders of the modern era. His Test career includes more than 7,000 runs and over 250 wickets, a rare double previously achieved only by Jacques Kallis.

But his final innings will be remembered less for the number and more for the method. Stokes did not drift out quietly. He announced his retirement mid-match, took a wicket moments later, opened the batting in a massive chase, swung hard, and walked off to a standing ovation. For England, it left the match in trouble. For Stokes, it was one last burst of pure chaos.