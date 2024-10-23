Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: It’s a Four. Bhutan at 51/1 after 7.1 overs

Live

Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Ranjung Dorji hit a Four on Azyan Farhath bowling.Bhutan at 51/1 after 7.1 overs

Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score, 2nd Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024

Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024. Match will start on 23 Oct 2024 at 01:15 PM

Venue : Gelephu International Cricket Ground, Gelephu



Bhutan squad -

Gakul Ghalley, Namgay Dorji, Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Thinley Jamtsho, Kencho Norbu, Sonam Chophel, Tshering Tashi, Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey, Tenzin Wangchuk

Maldives squad -

Abdulla Mabsar, Ibrahim Nashath, Ismail Ali, Shaof Hassan, Azyan Farhath, Ismail Nihad, Umar Adam, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Ali Mohamed Manik, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvaan, Shunan Ali...Read More