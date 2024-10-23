Explore
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi 31oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi310C
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: It’s a Four. Bhutan at 51/1 after 7.1 overs

    By hindustantimes.com
    Oct 23, 2024 1:46 PM IST
    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Ranjung Dorji hit a Four on Azyan Farhath bowling.Bhutan at 51/1 after 7.1 overs
    Key Events
    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score, 2nd Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024
    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score, 2nd Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024. Match will start on 23 Oct 2024 at 01:15 PM
    Venue : Gelephu International Cricket Ground, Gelephu

    Bhutan squad -
    Gakul Ghalley, Namgay Dorji, Ranjung Dorji, Sherab Loday, Tenjin Rabgey, Jigme Singye, Namgay Thinley, Suprit Pradhan, Thinley Jamtsho, Kencho Norbu, Sonam Chophel, Tshering Tashi, Dawa Dawa, Karma Dorji, Sonam Yeshey, Tenzin Wangchuk
    Maldives squad -
    Abdulla Mabsar, Ibrahim Nashath, Ismail Ali, Shaof Hassan, Azyan Farhath, Ismail Nihad, Umar Adam, Hassan Rasheed, Mohamed Azzam, Ali Mohamed Manik, Ameel Mauroof, Ibrahim Hassan, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Mohamed Miuvaan, Shunan Ali    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 23, 2024 1:46 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Ranjung Dorji smashed a Four on Azyan Farhath bowling . Bhutan at 51/1 after 7.1 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

    Oct 23, 2024 1:44 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Bhutan at 47/1 after 7 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score:
    Bhutan
    Suprit Pradhan 21 (19)
    Ranjung Dorji 1 (2)
    Maldives
    Ibrahim Nashath 1/5 (2)

    Oct 23, 2024 1:43 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Tenjin Rabgey is out and Bhutan at 46/1 after 6.3 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: OUT! c Ibrahim Rizan b Ibrahim Nashath.

    Oct 23, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Bhutan at 44/0 after 6 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score:
    Bhutan
    Suprit Pradhan 21 (18)
    Tenjin Rabgey 21 (18)
    Maldives
    Ibrahim Hassan 0/22 (3)

    Oct 23, 2024 1:40 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Suprit Pradhan smashed a Four on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Bhutan at 44/0 after 5.6 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards fine leg.

    Oct 23, 2024 1:38 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Tenjin Rabgey smashed a Four on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Bhutan at 39/0 after 5.4 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

    Oct 23, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Bhutan at 32/0 after 5 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score:
    Bhutan
    Tenjin Rabgey 15 (15)
    Suprit Pradhan 15 (15)
    Maldives
    Ibrahim Nashath 0/2 (1)

    IPL 2024 Points Table

    See all
    1
    India
    THA
    6Points
    3Played
    3Won
    +2.868NRR
    Recent form
    WWW
    2
    India
    BHU
    4Points
    3Played
    2Won
    -0.132NRR
    Recent form
    WWL
    3
    India
    MDV
    2Points
    3Played
    1Won
    -0.668NRR
    Recent form
    LLW
    4
    India
    INA
    0Points
    3Played
    0Won
    -2.379NRR
    Recent form
    LLL
    Oct 23, 2024 1:31 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Bhutan at 30/0 after 4 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score:
    Bhutan
    Suprit Pradhan 14 (14)
    Tenjin Rabgey 14 (10)
    Maldives
    Ibrahim Hassan 0/10 (2)

    Most Runs

    Azyan Farhath
    Azyan FarhathMDV
    133 Runs
    M3
    HS58
    SR100.75

    Most Wickets

    Jandre Coetzee
    Jandre CoetzeeTHA
    8 Wickets
    Inn4
    Avg6.37
    SR7.87
    Oct 23, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Bhutan at 26/0 after 3 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score:
    Bhutan
    Tenjin Rabgey 13 (9)
    Suprit Pradhan 11 (9)
    Maldives
    Umar Adam 0/20 (2)

    Oct 23, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Tenjin Rabgey smashed a Four on Umar Adam bowling . Bhutan at 26/0 after 2.5 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    Oct 23, 2024 1:26 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Tenjin Rabgey smashed a Four on Umar Adam bowling . Bhutan at 22/0 after 2.4 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards mid wicket.

    Oct 23, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Tenjin Rabgey smashed a Four on Umar Adam bowling . Bhutan at 18/0 after 2.2 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

    Oct 23, 2024 1:23 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Bhutan at 14/0 after 2 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score:
    Bhutan
    Suprit Pradhan 11 (9)
    Tenjin Rabgey 1 (3)
    Maldives
    Ibrahim Hassan 0/6 (1)

    Oct 23, 2024 1:22 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Suprit Pradhan smashed a Four on Ibrahim Hassan bowling . Bhutan at 14/0 after 1.4 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

    Oct 23, 2024 1:18 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Bhutan at 8/0 after 1 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score:
    Bhutan
    Suprit Pradhan 6 (4)
    Tenjin Rabgey 0 (2)
    Maldives
    Umar Adam 0/8 (1)

    Oct 23, 2024 1:16 PM IST

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Suprit Pradhan smashed a Four on Umar Adam bowling . Bhutan at 4/0 after 0.1 overs

    Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: Four! Played towards square leg.

    Oct 23, 2024 12:14 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024

    Bhutan vs Maldives Match Details
    2nd Semi-Final of Quadrangular T20I Series in Bhutan, 2024 between Bhutan and Maldives to be held at Gelephu International Cricket Ground, Gelephu at 01:15 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    Load More
    News cricket Bhutan vs Maldives Live Score: It’s a Four. Bhutan at 51/1 after 7.1 overs
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes