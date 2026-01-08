Brendon McCullum refuses to abandon Bazball blueprint despite Ashes setback: ‘Not rigid but I’ve conviction'

England head coach Brendon McCullum has signalled that there will be no dramatic shift in philosophy despite the heavy Ashes setback. England’s aggressive ‘Bazball’ style came under scrutiny during the series, which ended in a 4-1 defeat, with the visitors managing only a consolation victory at the MCG. While the approach has often been lauded for its bold intent, the Ashes once again exposed its vulnerabilities when tested by a well-drilled and experienced Australian side. England's head coach Brendon McCullum has been under the scanner after the Ashes debacle. (AFP)

England struggled to maintain momentum across extended periods of play, particularly in the opening three Tests, where adventurous selections and tactical gambles failed to pay off. There were signs of resistance later in the series, with a win in Melbourne and a hard-fought contest at the SCG that stretched into the fifth day, offering some encouragement despite the overall result.

McCullum defended England’s playing philosophy in the aftermath of their Ashes loss, pushing back against calls for a complete overhaul. The England head coach stressed that progress has been made under his coaching, while underlining his openness to evolution without abandoning the core principles that have shaped the team’s recent rise.

"It is not about ripping up our script completely. From when we took over to where we are now, we are a better cricket team. I take offence to [any suggestion I don't want to evolve]. I am not against evolution, I welcome it. I am not rigid in my beliefs but I have conviction in my methods. That doesn't mean you are blind to progress but to throw everything out that has worked in pursuit of something completely unknown doesn't make any sense," Brendon McCullum told Sky Sports after England's 4-1 Ashes defeat.

"I am keen to carry on as England head coach": Brendon McCullum McCullum also addressed his future after England’s Ashes setback, making it clear he remains keen to continue in the role. Reflecting on the tour, the head coach spoke about learning from missed moments, the importance of staying aligned with the team’s beliefs, and why abandoning the current direction would be counterproductive as England look to improve in the years ahead.

"I am keen to carry on in the role. Those decisions ultimately aren't up to me but the lessons we will digest from this tour and what we have built, it would be a shame to rip that up and chase something no one knows whether it will be successful. If we stay true to what we believe in we give ourselves a good opportunity to progress as a team over the next few years. In this series, we have been pretty poor in the key moments so it was a real missed opportunity," he added.