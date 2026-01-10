‘Brendon McCullum took umbrage when I asked him’: Nasser Hussain pushes his case after England coach takes offence

Nasser Hussain weighed in on Brendon McCullum’s response to criticism following England’s Ashes setback, after the head coach took exception to remarks made by the former England captain. McCullum has remained under intense scrutiny since the 4–1 series loss in Australia, with questions continuing to surround his methods. England’s aggressive Bazball philosophy struggled to hold up in challenging conditions, prompting widespread debate over whether the approach needs refinement after faltering badly Down Under. England coach Brendon McCullum speaks with former England cricketer Nasser Hussain after the SCG Test. (REUTERS)

In the aftermath of the defeat at the SCG, Hussain did not hold back, repeatedly challenging McCullum on whether he was willing to tweak his thinking or continue backing the same style of cricket despite the loss.

“Can you personally change, or is it the Brendon McCullum philosophy? Can you change your ways, or is this how you’re going to play?” Hussain asked.

McCullum responded firmly to the line of questioning, making it clear he felt his approach had been misunderstood.

“I sort of take offence to that, to be honest, Nas. I have conviction in my methods, but I’m not rigid in my beliefs," McCullum initialy replied, before elaborating on his coaching beliefs," McCullum replied.

Hussain revisited his tense exchange with McCullum, offering context behind the question that sparked the reaction. The former English skipper explained why adaptability, alongside belief in a system, now holds added importance for England following the Ashes setback.

"McCullum took umbrage when I asked him on Thursday if he was willing to change. His point was that he has always been prepared to evolve, but whether he means it will be key now. He is right to have conviction in his methodology, but there also needs to be a realisation that he and England need to adapt at times," Hussain wrote in his column for The Athletic.

“Is Brendon McCullum willing to be told to change?” Hussain went a step further while assessing McCullum’s future, suggesting that conviction alone may no longer be enough. He stressed that openness to direction from above and fresh voices within the setup could be crucial if England are to move forward.

"Will he be happy for someone above to tell him he has to change? He will have to be if he wants to stay in the job. Then he will have to demonstrate that he really is willing to do so and get other voices in his dressing room," he added.