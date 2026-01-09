Virat Kohli goes full goofball, mimics Arshdeep Singh’s run-up in training session ahead of 1st ODI against New Zealand

A video of Kohli mimicking Arshdeep's bowling run-up during training has gone viral on social media, with fans delighted by the former India captain’s playful antics.

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli has returned to the national setup and was seen in high spirits during a training session ahead of the series opener against New Zealand. Kohli, riding a rich vein of form, kept the mood light and playful, sharing laughs with teammates. The former India captain was particularly focused on Arshdeep Singh , playfully mimicking the left-arm pacer’s running style, drawing smiles and laughter from those around. His quirky antics highlighted Kohli’s lighter side off the field, showing that despite the intensity of international cricket, he still enjoys keeping the team atmosphere lively and boosting team camaraderie ahead of the high-stakes series.

Earlier, Kohli shared several photos from the training session in Vadodara, featuring himself alongside KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Harshit Rana. It marked the first time in over two years that Kohli posted a glimpse of his on-field preparations.

Virat Kohli looks to continue purple patch against New Zealand Kohli was recently named Player of the Series in the December ODI leg against South Africa after piling up 302 runs from three games at a staggering average of 151, highlighted by back-to-back hundreds and a fifty. That dominant run also propelled him to second place in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, strengthening his push for the top spot which is current acquired by Rohit Sharma.

Also Read - Kevin Pietersen floats ‘wild thought’, points to ideal Brendon McCullum replacement: 'He gets Test cricket'

Following this, he featured in two Vijay Hazare Trophy games for Delhi in late December, returning to the tournament after a 15-year gap. Kohli impressed with 131 against Andhra Pradesh and 77 versus Gujarat, displaying his signature fluency and classic strokeplay, reminding fans of his prime and reaffirming his enduring form in domestic cricket.

Now he looks to carry forward that form against NZ. The superstar batter ended the 2025 as the leading ODI run-getter for India, making 651 runs in 13 matches and innings at an average of 65.10, with three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 135 and a SR of over 96. Meanwhile, he also has a stellar ODI record against New Zealand, scoring 1,657 runs in 33 matches at an average of 55.23, including six centuries and nine fifties, with a highest score of 154*.