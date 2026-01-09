Kevin Pietersen floats ‘wild thought’, points to ideal Brendon McCullum replacement: 'He gets Test cricket'

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has stirred the debate around England’s red-ball direction by floating the idea of bringing back Andy Flower in the aftermath of the 2025–26 Ashes drubbing. With England going down 1-4, scrutiny has intensified on Brendon McCullum and the methods that once promised a bold reset. Pietersen’s comments come at a time when patience around the Bazball philosophy appears to be thinning, particularly after a series marked by repeated batting collapses. England’s aggressive intent often crossed into carelessness, leaving them unable to build pressure or capitalise on key moments. Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 4, 2026 England head coach Brendon McCullum during the warm up before the start of play REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake (REUTERS)

England’s struggles to read conditions and respond to shifting phases of a game have fuelled fresh debate over whether their all-out attacking mindset needs fine-tuning rather than rigid adherence. As defeats mounted and crucial World Test Championship points slipped away, scrutiny of the coaching group and decision-making has only grown sharper.

Pietersen has once again stirred debate around the national side’s direction after the Ashes, floating a bold and unconventional idea. In a social media post, the former England captain questioned whether England should consider revisiting a familiar name, Andy Flower, to reset their Test fortunes and reconnect with modern players.

"This is a WILD thought. I reckon one of my wildest. Can England bring back Andy Flower now that he’s changed and in line with the modern-day player? He gets Test Cricket. I’ve been told by many players that he’s changed his ways since our drama. He’s winning leagues so really does get the modern day player. VERY IMPORTANT! Wild, I know! Thoughts?" said Pietersen on X.