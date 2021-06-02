'Bumrah comes like 11 o' clockish, opposite to Malinga': Venkatesh Prasad on why India pacer is 'much more successful'

Jasprit Bumrah has quickly risen to become one of the best fast bowlers of this era. Since his debut in 2016, Bumrah's unorthodox action, couple with his pace and accuracy make him arguably the world's best death bowler. Two years later in 2018, when Bumrah made his Test debut, he made a mark there as well, becoming the fast Indian bowler to pick 50 wickets in the format and even claimed a hat-trick in only his second year playing Test cricket.

Recently, former West Indies fast bowler Curtly Ambrose said he predicted big things out of Bumrah, backing the India pacer to reach the milestone of 400 Test wickets if he can keep his body in check. Like Ambrose, former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad too is filled with admiration for the India quick and explained the nuances of his bowling action, something that has been a hot topic of discussion"Bumrah is a completely different bowler because of his unorthodox action and is like Lasith Malinga. Bumrah comes like 11 o' clockish and not the other side. He is opposite to Malinga and it's not easy to pick such bowlers. That creates doubt because a batsman is not sure if it's coming into them or pitching straight. So that's why he is much more successful. His unique action is helping him a lot, actually. Indeed, it's a combination of a lot of things," Prasad told Cricket.com.

Prasad weighed in on the impact of T20 cricket and how it has affected the game. The former India fast bowler couldn't help but marvel at the number of innovations that have been implemented, especially in terms of fast bowling.

"The game has been evolving so is pace bowling. Runs are being made at a rapid pace in Test cricket and similarly, in T20, the variations you see in bowling are amazing. Back of the hand, off-cutter, off-cutter bouncer then knuckleball and even yorker itself has gone into so many variations," added Prasad.