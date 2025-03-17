'Bumrah not indispensable. India have won without Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli too': Gavaskar fires loud and clear message

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has lauded India's Champions Trophy win, insisting that the euphoric triumph only highlights the team's depth and unmatchable bench strength. Under captain Rohit Sharma, Team India lifted its second ICC title in consecutive years, with India beating New Zealand in the final last Sunday to win the Champions Trophy for the third time. Like the T20 World Cup last year, India remained unbeaten throughout, defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand in the league stage, before taming Australia in the semi-final. Come the summit clash, India once again clipped Kiwi wings and exacted revenge for the Champions Trophy final 25 years ago in Nairobi. Jasprit Bumrah (L), Virat Kohli (M) and Rohit Sharma are not irreplaceable, feels Sunil Gavaskar(AFP)

However, what stood out about India's win was that they claimed the title despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. When the star India pacer was ruled out of the Champions Trophy, the development sent alarm bells with a belief that their chances were severely dented. But the team showed no signs of nervousness and made bold calls to include Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy in their squads, who went on to contribute handsomely to the team's win.

Gavaskar is particularly impressed with how India turned things around after the Australia tour debacle. To move past the hurtful 1-3 defeat Down Under and quickly regroup to win the Champions Trophy is a testament to how good this Indian team – Bumrah or no Bumrah – reckons the Little Master.

"India's win in the Champions Trophy was one sweet win, especially after the disappointing Test series loss to Australia a month or so earlier. For a team that had won the first Test of the series in such style to cave in and lose three out of the next four Test matches was not really a proper indication of the strength of the team," he wrote in his column for The Mid-day.

"Very seldom has a team depended on one individual like the Indians depended on Jasprit Bumrah in Australia and his absence from the bowling attack to defend the small target set by India tilted the scales Australia’s way and they won the final Test and with it the series."

India did not waste any time after returning from Australia. They knew they had little time to prepare for the Champions Trophy – just three ODIs against England – hence, captain Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir got down to business. A comprehensive 3-0 beating of England at home gave the Men in Blue the confidence to head into the Champions Trophy full of confidence.

'India's win withoutb Bumrah emphasises that nobody is indispensable'

In the big one, India played like Champions, smashing through any team that came in their way. Rana picked 3/31 against Bangladesh and 1/30 against Pakistan before Chakaravarthy replaced him. And what a move it turned out to be. The spinner's 5/52 against New Zealand in the league game made him an automatic pick for the knockouts, and the rest… as they say… is history. Gavaskar can't be more pleased with all that he's seen of this team.

"For the Indian team to bounce back the way they did with comprehensive wins in the ODI and T20 series against England that were played on the team’s return to India tells volumes of the talent that Indian cricket has. Those wins, as also the triumph in the Champions Trophy and that too without Bumrah, also emphasises that nobody is indispensable in this game," added Gavaskar.

"In the past too, India has won without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, but there’s not the slightest doubt that their presence in the team gives the team an even more invincible look. It is good to see so many overseas cricketers now coming up and saying India would have won anyway wherever they played and not only because they were stationed in Dubai."