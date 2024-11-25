Bumrah takes indirect dig at Virat Kohli's doubters after historic win against AUS: 'Never thought he's out of form

After registering a memorable win against Australia in the first Test, India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah said that he never believed in the growing notion that Virat Kohli was out of form. The 36-year-old Kohli ended his century drought in the longest format, as he registered his 81st international ton in the second innings of the Perth Test. Team India did not put a foot wrong after being bundled out in the first innings for 150 as the visitors displayed a clinical performance to beat Australia by 295 runs in the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy to take a 1-0 lead in the series. India's captain Jasprit Bumrah hugs teammate Virat Kohli after winning the first cricket test against Australia in Perth, Australia, (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)(AP)

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Mohammed Siraj hunted like a pack of wolves to get the better of Australia on Day 4 to seal a memorable win for India. No one gave a chance to the visitors, considering they were defeated 3-0 by New Zealand at home, but the result was contrary to everyone's expectations.

Heading into the series, Kohli was clearly under the pump, having scored no Test century in 2024. In the previous series against the Kiwis, Kohli was all at sea, not even going past the 100-run series aggregate in six innings.

"I didn't see him out of form at all because, you know, sometimes you play on challenging wickets. It's difficult to judge that a batsman is in form or not but he was looking very good in the nets. So, yeah, hopefully he'll build up on the confidence and go from strength to strength," Bumrah said during the post-match presentation.

Bumrah led from the front as he took a total of eight wickets in the first Test. However, it was his performance in the first innings, which put belief into the visitors. He took five wickets, bundling out Pat Cummins and co for 104, helping India gain a lead of 46. Hence, it was no surprise that he was adjudged as Player of the Match.

“Very happy with the beginning, you know, we were put under pressure in the first innings but the way we responded after that, I'm really proud of the team,” said Bumrah.

How the things unfolded in the Test?

In the second innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul displayed great discipline and restraint with the bat as the duo put on 201 runs for the opening wicket. The 22-year-old Jaiswal scored 161, his fourth Test ton while KL Rahul registered a gritty knock of 77.

Speaking about Jaiswal's innings, Bumrah said, "He's had a great start to his career but the innings that he played in the last innings was, I think, probably his best test innings so far because, you know, he left the ball. He has an attacking nature but he left the ball well and, you know, played long so that really helped us."

India declared at 487/6 in the second innings, setting a target of 534 for the hosts. Bumrah and co then bundled out Australia for 238 in the second innings, registering a mammoth 295-run win. For India, Bumrah and Siraj returned with three wickets each.

“You know, I played here in 2018 so I remember that, you know, when you start here, the wicket is a little soft and then becomes quicker and quicker so I was relying on that experience. Obviously, this wicket was a little less spicy than the last one that I played here but we were really well prepared so I was just telling everyone to have faith in their process and ability because over here at this moment, you have an opportunity to do something special,” said Bumrah.

The second Test will now be played in Adelaide, beginning December 6. The contest will be a day-night affair. Ahead of this Test, India will play a two-day practice game against Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, beginning November 30.