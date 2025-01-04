'Cannot take us for granted': Prasidh Krishna's fiery 'all eleven of us are here' reminder to Sam Konstas

The Sydney Test between Australia and India is set for a thrilling finish and in all likelihood, the match is poised to get over on the third day. Both Australia and India are in with a chance to seal a victory, and that is what makes the contest fascinating. On the opening day of the Test, Australia batter Sam Konstas riled Jasprit Bumrah up. However, in the end, Bumrah had the last laugh as he dismissed Khawaja two balls later. Prasidh Krishna gave a fiery reminder to Sam Konstas ahead of the upcoming Day 3 of the Sydney Test. (Photo by DAVID GRAY / AFP)(AFP)

Konstas also failed to get going as he was dismissed by Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 as India bundled out Australia for 181, gaining a lead of four runs. Prasidh Krishna, who took three wickets in the first innings, gave a fiery reminder to Konstas, saying if he wants to pick a fight, he needs to go up against the entire Indian lineup.

Prasidh Krishna said he enjoys the way the 19-year-old Konstas approaches his game. However, the Indian team also knows how to give it back and play aggressively.

"We enjoy the way that he plays, we would also like to play the game aggressively. If we have somebody who wants to come up and say 'I want to fight you', we want to tell them as a team that you cannot take us for granted," Krishna told reporters at the press conference after Stumps on Day 2.

"We are here, all eleven of us, if you can be as aggressive then that's fine," he added.

'India extend lead to 145'

At stumps on Day 2, India's score reads 141/6, with the visitors extending their lead to 145. Rishabh Pant played a whirlwind knock of 61 runs off just 33 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes.

It was due to Rishabh Pant's efforts that India managed to extend their lead above 140 as the likes of Virat Kohli (6), Shubman Gill (13) and KL Rahul (13) disappointed once again.

Speaking of Rishabh Pant, Prasidh Krishna said, "All of us were sitting together, the bowlers were sitting together and watching him bat. And we definitely said if I was sitting at home and watching this, I would have loved it. To be able to do it from the ground, I mean, nothing like it. I know it's a lot of risk, but that's the way the game is played today."

India stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah also walked off the field due to back spasms on Day 2. However, Prasidh and Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion to help India gain a slender lead.

Speaking of his bowling after the lunch break on Day 2, Prasidh said, "Difference was when I got back at lunch, I actually looked at where I was bowling, the length that I was bowling," Prasidh said. "But my perception of the length that I wanted to bowl was slightly different. Then the analyst and me sat together and we had a better idea of what my reference point is when I am coming in to bowl the next ball and that really helped."