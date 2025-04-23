Cheteshwar Pujara lambasts Rishabh Pant's ‘clueless’ DRS judgement; reveals, ‘He doesn’t have a clue of where ball…’

Veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara revealed that Rishabh Pant has no clue about whether the ball is going while criticising his judgements for DRS calls. Pant's captaincy has been put under the scanner after Lucknow Super Giants' inconsistent performances this season so far. His poor form with the bat has made the case worse for him as the INR 27 crore price tag is getting heavier on him with each passing game. Rishabh Pant has been put under the scanner after LSG's inconsistent show this season.(REUTERS)

Pant made a DRS blunder while defending a 160-run target against his former side, Delhi Capitals, on Tuesday. It was the last ball of seventh over when young Digvesh Kumar appealed loudly to get KL Rahul out LBW. The on-field umpire denied his appeal, but Divgesh started convincing Pant to take the DRS straightaway, and the LSG skipper went ahead with his bowler and signalled for it. However, the replay clearly showed the ball was impacting outside the off-stump.

Pujara, who has played a lot of cricket with Pant, revealed that he had several chats with him regarding DRS in Tests and claimed that the Indian wicketkeeper usually gets clueless while judging the ball's trajectory.

“I have had so many conversations with him in Test format," Pujara said on Pant in a conversation with ESPNCricinfo.

“So I know that he doesn’t have a clue of where the ball is going. Being a wicket-keeper, he should know, and he will end up blaming me that I don’t know," he added.

Rishabh Pant flops with bat again!

Meanwhile, Pant came out to bat at number 7 against DC and got out for a two-ball duck. Despite a belligerent start to the fixture, LSG's swift innings became a victim of sluggishness in the middle overs and ended up losing the plot. From a point where Lucknow stood in pole position to put 180 to 190 runs on the board, they barely limped to 159/6.

He cleared the air around the decision and said the idea behind the change in combination was to "capitalise."

"The Idea was to capitalise. We sent Samad to capitalise on a wicket like that. After that, Miller came in, and we just really got stuck in the wicket. Eventually, these are the things we have to figure out and try to find our best combination going forward," he said after the match.