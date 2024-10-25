Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Controversy erupts in IND A vs AFG A as Afghanistan opener's not out decision overturned without DRS, dugout fired up

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 25, 2024 09:18 PM IST

Zubaid Akbari was baffled after a not out decision was overturned against him during the Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final against India A.

Controversy erupted during the semi-final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final between India A and Afghanistan A on Friday, when Zubaidullah Akbari's dismissal forced a significant halt in proceedings in Al Amerat. Afghanistan A made a dominant start to the match after opting to bat, with openers – Akbari and Sediqullah Atal – adding over 100 runs for the first wicket.

Zubaidullah Akbari was baffled at the decision(X)
Zubaidullah Akbari was baffled at the decision(X)

However, the partnership came to an unexpected end when Akbari nicked a delivery from Aaqib Khan for a brilliant one-handed catch from wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh. The on-field umpire, however, initially adjudged the batter not out. Since there was no availability of the Decision Review System (DRS), the Indian players, led by captain Tilak Varma, couldn't officially challenge the decision, but continued to lodge a strong protest.

The strong opposition from the Indian players led to the umpires having a discussion, following which it was referred to the third umpire. It was eventually ascertained that there was indeed a nick off Akbari's bat, and the decision was overturned.

However, Akbari was baffled by the decision, with the batter seemingly arguing over the basis of referring original decision when DRS wasn't available. The Afghanistan A dugout was equally surprised by the changed call, and their coach even signaled toward Akbari to stay put.

The Indian dugout also joined the discussions, with referee climbing down the stairs to calm both the sides down. Eventually, Akbari began to walk back to the dressing room.

Watch the dismissal:

India A have been unbeaten at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup so far, but their bowlers, bar Rasikh Salam (3/25), had a rough outing in the semi-final. In addition Akbari's 63 and Atal's 84, senior batter Karim Janat was also at his explosive best, smashing a brilliant 41 off just 20 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq played a 7-ball 12 cameo at the fag end of the innings, as Afghanistan A scored 206/4 in 20 overs.

Among Indian bowlers, Aaqib Khan was the only other wicket taker, with the opening dismissal of Akbari.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //