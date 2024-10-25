Controversy erupts in IND A vs AFG A as Afghanistan opener's not out decision overturned without DRS, dugout fired up

Controversy erupted during the semi-final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup semi-final between India A and Afghanistan A on Friday, when Zubaidullah Akbari's dismissal forced a significant halt in proceedings in Al Amerat. Afghanistan A made a dominant start to the match after opting to bat, with openers – Akbari and Sediqullah Atal – adding over 100 runs for the first wicket. Zubaidullah Akbari was baffled at the decision(X)

However, the partnership came to an unexpected end when Akbari nicked a delivery from Aaqib Khan for a brilliant one-handed catch from wicketkeeper Prabhsimran Singh. The on-field umpire, however, initially adjudged the batter not out. Since there was no availability of the Decision Review System (DRS), the Indian players, led by captain Tilak Varma, couldn't officially challenge the decision, but continued to lodge a strong protest.

The strong opposition from the Indian players led to the umpires having a discussion, following which it was referred to the third umpire. It was eventually ascertained that there was indeed a nick off Akbari's bat, and the decision was overturned.

However, Akbari was baffled by the decision, with the batter seemingly arguing over the basis of referring original decision when DRS wasn't available. The Afghanistan A dugout was equally surprised by the changed call, and their coach even signaled toward Akbari to stay put.

The Indian dugout also joined the discussions, with referee climbing down the stairs to calm both the sides down. Eventually, Akbari began to walk back to the dressing room.

Watch the dismissal:

India A have been unbeaten at the Emerging Teams Asia Cup so far, but their bowlers, bar Rasikh Salam (3/25), had a rough outing in the semi-final. In addition Akbari's 63 and Atal's 84, senior batter Karim Janat was also at his explosive best, smashing a brilliant 41 off just 20 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Ishaq played a 7-ball 12 cameo at the fag end of the innings, as Afghanistan A scored 206/4 in 20 overs.

Among Indian bowlers, Aaqib Khan was the only other wicket taker, with the opening dismissal of Akbari.