CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has his say on Deepak Chahar's replacement for IPL 2022

Amid their forgettable Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2022, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the defending champions, have suffered a big blow as their star bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament where they have managed only a solitary win in five games so far to stand ninth in the points table. Will CSK seek a replacement for Chahar given that they still stand a possibility of a turnaround in IPL 2022? And CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened up on the replacement.

Chahar was ruled out of the first half the season owing to a quadriceps injury which he incurred during the T20I series against West Indies. While he was slated for a return in late April, Chahar incurred a fresh injury in his back during his rehabilitation process at the NCA.

It is likely that CSK will seek a replacement, but franchise CEO revealed that they haven't found a bowler who has a similar ability with the new ball as that of Chahar.

ALSO READ: CSK Predicted XI vs GT, IPL 2022: India U-19 star to boost bowling line-up as Chennai aim for their second win

"We have left it to the team management and they have not come back to us so far. We do not find an Indian bowler of Deepak's caliber," franchise CEO Viswanathan said to Cricbuzz.

Chahar has been one of CSK's most prolific bowler, but what the team missed most about him was his ability to give the team the early breakthroughs with the new ball. In the last three seasons, Deepak has picked 32 wickets in the powerplay at an economy rate of 7.69. The wicket tally still remains the most despite him missing five games for CSK, who bought him back for a colossal amount at the mega auction in February.

In his absence, CSK have picked just five wickets in five games in the powerplay at 8.30 runs per over. Their figures are among the worst for any team this season.