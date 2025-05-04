CSK coach Stephen Fleming lays it straight on Dewald Brevis DRS controversy vs RCB: 'It was a big moment...'

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings played out one of the tensest matches in IPL 2025 so far, with RCB emerging victors by two runs in a last ball finish at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The turning point of the match was the 17th over of the chase, in which Lungi Ngidi dismissed Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis off consecutive deliveries. Dewald Brevis was dismissed in contentious fashion, given LBW for a first ball duck.(AP)

The Brevis dismissal was a controversial one, as he was adjudged LBW by the on-field umpire. While the South African batter attempted to review it, he was told that it was too late and the time had run out for the DRS.

It was a contentious moment, and one which swung the match in favour of RCB after Mhatre had also been dismissed on 94 just the ball prior. CSK coach Stephen Fleming reflected on the decision and the impact it had on the match after its conclusion.

"Yeah, it was a big moment. In talking to Jaddu and Brevis, there was a lot going on with running straight away,” explained Fleming in the press conference. “I think they saw the ball ricochet and actually went to the boundary for four. And lost in that was whether Brevis took the review in time.”

However, Fleming confirmed that he wasn’t certain whether the review was made in time, with post-match analysis showing Brevis took closer to 25 seconds between being given out and reviewing, rather than the standard 15 seconds.

“I don't know the answer to that. He wasn't sure, given that they were running at the time. As soon as you're given out, I understand the timer starts. There was a fair bit eaten up with the play still being completed, and whether they just ran out of time... in the umpire's view, it did,” explained Fleming.

Fleming bemoans lost runs

The long-time CSK coach then reflected on the rule of the ball being given dead and runs not being awarded, which has been a point of discussion about the LBW and DRS laws in recent weeks.

“The other part about it, because he was given out, we wouldn't have got the runs,” the Kiwi continued. “While we would have maintained the wicket, it certainly wouldn't have given us the five runs, which would have been nice. But it's a big moment in a big game. There was twists and turns all the way through.”

Yash Dayal sealed the win for RCB in the final over, defending 15 against MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Shivam Dube. RCB become the first team to reach 16 points, going top of the table thanks to this rivalry win.