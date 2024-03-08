 CSK's Moeen Ali unaware of MS Dhoni's plans for him in IPL 2024 | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket News / CSK's Moeen Ali unaware of MS Dhoni's plans for him in IPL 2024: "Don't know what he is going to come up with"

CSK's Moeen Ali unaware of MS Dhoni's plans for him in IPL 2024: "Don't know what he is going to come up with"

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 08, 2024 06:41 PM IST

Moeen Ali heaped praise on MS Dhoni and said having him as captain automatically makes the team stronger and title contender.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali suggested that he is unaware of skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's plans for him in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League. Moeen joined CSK in IPL 2021 and has been an integral part of the team since then and helped them win a couple of titles. The former England star was retained by the five-time champions for another season this year as he will be once again seen playing under MS Dhoni's leadership. Speculations are rife that IPL 2024 might be Dhoni's last season in IPL as he will turn 42 later this year.

Moeen Ali has flourished under MS Dhoni's leadership at CSK.
Moeen Ali has flourished under MS Dhoni's leadership at CSK.

The legendary wicketkeeper batter led the CSK to their fifth IPL title last season despite playing with a knee injury throughout the competition.

Ali flourished under Dhoni's leadership at Chennai Super Kings since joining the franchise as the English all-rounder heaped praise on the former Indian skipper and said having him as captain automatically makes the team stronger.

“Dhoni is a special player and a special captain. When you are playing for CSK with Dhoni as the captain, whether the team is weak or strong on paper, you always have a chance of winning,” Ali told ESPNCricinfo.

The 36-year-old is excited to play under Dhoni's leadership once again but is unaware of his plans for IPL 2024.

“I have played three seasons but I don’t know what he is going to come up with. His strategic persona is really good. It is exciting as a player – what role he has for you,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has already joined CSK's pre-season training camp on Saturday to get ready for the upcoming season as the defending champions will be seen in action against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.

Recently, CSK suffered a massive blow as their star opener Devon Conway might miss the first half of the season after sustaining a thumb injury during the T20I series against Australia.

CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing before Dhoni.

The players who have arrived so far include Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu (all-rounder).

