CSK vs GT Live Score IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans look to cement top-two spot against beleaguered Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs GT Match Today: Their play-offs berth already secured, high-flying Gujarat Titans would look for nothing less than a win to ensure a top-2 finish when they take on out-of-reckoning Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Lying at the second-last spot, defending champions CSK are out of the competition and will play for pride in their remaining two games. While GT ensured their play-offs berth after a comprehensive 62-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, CSK slumped to a five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians. The credit for GT's phenomenal run in their opening season largely goes to their ability to fight back from adverse situations.

But of late, GT's batting unit has misfired and Hardik would be looking for some consistent performances from his batters.