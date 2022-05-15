CSK vs GT Live Score IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans look to cement top-two spot against beleaguered Chennai Super Kings
- IPL 2022 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Gujarat Titans have had a dream first season while Chennai Super Kings have dealt with all kinds on and off-field troubles. Follow live score and updates of CSK vs GT here.
IPL 2022 Live Score, CSK vs GT Match Today: Their play-offs berth already secured, high-flying Gujarat Titans would look for nothing less than a win to ensure a top-2 finish when they take on out-of-reckoning Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Lying at the second-last spot, defending champions CSK are out of the competition and will play for pride in their remaining two games. While GT ensured their play-offs berth after a comprehensive 62-run win over Lucknow Super Giants, CSK slumped to a five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians. The credit for GT's phenomenal run in their opening season largely goes to their ability to fight back from adverse situations.
But of late, GT's batting unit has misfired and Hardik would be looking for some consistent performances from his batters.
Follow all the updates here:
May 15, 2022 02:18 PM IST
CSK vs GT, IPL 2022 Live: Flying Saha
Dismissing Saha early would be key for CSK, regardless of whether they are chasing or defending. Saha has plundered the powerplay this season, smashing 154 runs in 7 innings in the first six overs at a strike rate of 133.91
May 15, 2022 02:04 PM IST
CSK vs GT IPL: The last match between these two
It looked like CSK might get their first win of the season the last time these two teams met but Rashid Khan and David Miller then pulled off an extraordinary run chase to take it away from under their noses.
May 15, 2022 01:52 PM IST
CSK vs GT: Positives for CSK
It might be easy forget amid all the swirling negativity that CSK have seen quite a few positives over the latter half of the league stage. Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have formed a strong opening partnership, Maheesh Theekshana has taken 12 wickets in his debut season and Shivam Dube has shown his power-htting prowess.
May 15, 2022 01:41 PM IST
IPL Live Score: Rayudu's retirement flip-flop
Ambati Rayudu caused all sorts of flutters when he suddenly announced that this would his last IPL , with Irfan Pathan even tweeting out a tribute. And then, he deleted that tweet and CSK's CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Rayudu won't be retiring.
May 15, 2022 01:35 PM IST
CSK vs GT Live Score: The top two
Gujarat Titans are the only team to have confirmed their qualification to the playoffs but it is just as important to get a top two spot for themselves, considering the fact that they could play one game less depending on where they could finish.
May 15, 2022 01:29 PM IST
CSK vs GT: Hello and welcome!
Chennai Super Kings have had to deal with everything from captaincy changes to alleged unrest within their senior players in the camp this season. Normally known for their extraordinary stability and efficiency, the murmurs coming out of the camp coupled with their poor performances on the field might just make this their worst ever season in the IPL, surpassing the 2020 season in which they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time ever. Gujarat Titans, hence, would be hoping that they don't slip up in what is the perfect opportunity for them to cement a top-two spot.
