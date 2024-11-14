Dale Steyn makes big IPL auction prediction for SA star after record-breaking fifty vs India: ‘A 10 crore player?’

Marco Jansen scripted history on Wednesday, but couldn't prevent a defeat for South Africa as the hosts lost by 11 runs against India in the third T20I, in Centurion. Chasing 220 runs, the Proteas reached 208/7 in 20 overs, with Jansen slamming 54 runs off 17 balls. Former South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn made a big prediction.(Getty)

Jansen's late assault saw him get his fifty in only 16 balls, and it put more pressure on India in the death overs. He got the fastest ever fifty vs India in T20I history. But Arshdeep Singh came to the visitors' rescue to wrap up proceedings. During his record-breaking knock, Jansen also hammered four fours and five sixes.

Dale Steyn's prediction

Reacting to Jansen's sensational knock after the match, South Africa legend Dale Steyn teased the upcoming IPL 2025 auction, with a massive prediction for his countryman. Taking to X, he wrote, “Marco Jansen A 10 crore player? I'd say so.”

Jansen was released by SRH ahead of IPL 2025, and will go under the hammer in the upcoming auction. The ongoing India vs South Africa T20I series is also like an audition for players. Players who perform well will put themselves in a better position to get big money deals in the auction.

India, too, showed good batting form in the first innings. Tilak Varma smacked an unbeaten knock of 107* runs off 56 balls, as the visitors reached 219/6 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma (50) also got a half-century.

Speaking after the match, Player of the Match Tilak said, "I am okay. It was a difficult chance but I am happy we won the game. I cannot put it in words. It was my dream to play for the country and the hundred came at the right time when the team needed it. All credit to Mr. Suryakumar Yadav, our captain. He gave me the opportunity to bat at 3 and told me to express myself. Thanks to him again (turns back at SKY and smiles). I just backed my basics. Pitch was two paced to start with and it wasn't easy for the new batters coming in when Abhishek got out. I was ready to bat long and was waiting for one partnership."