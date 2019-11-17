e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 17, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 18, 2019

DDCA ombudsman keeps chief Rajat Sharma’s resignation in abeyance

The Ombudsman in his order stated that Apex Council can’t pass any order as the resignations of Sharma and other office bearers “will be kept in abeyance”.

cricket Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Rajat Sharma.
File photo of Rajat Sharma.(PTI)
         

A day after Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma and the management staff resigned, the High Court-appointed ombudsman Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed stayed the resolutions passed by the directors and kept the resignations in abeyance.

“After considering the complaints I find that urgent steps are called for in the interest of the game of cricket. Prima facie no purported resolution reinstating Mr Vinod Tihara (ousted secretary) ought to have been passed when the very issue was under consideration of the ombudsman. This is apart from the fact that prima facie it appears that the proper procedure for circulating a proposed resolution was not followed. In these circumstances, in order that the interest of the game of cricket and its administration by DDCA is not jeopardized, I stay the operation of the said three purported resolutions and direct the maintenance of status quo ante as existing on 12.11.2019,” reads the order by the ombudsman on Sunday.

“The resignations mentioned above shall be kept in abeyance. All these persons who had tendered their resignations shall continue to discharge their duties in the interest of the game of cricket. No further resolution in this regard be sought to be passed by members of the apex council without the permission of the ombudsman and without following proper procedure,” it adds.

The ombudsman, appointed as per BCCI constitution, had received three complaints. The order means Sharma will continue to head DDCA. It puts a question mark on the meeting called by the directors on Tuesday to accept the resignation.

tags
top news
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
John Allen Chau: 1 year on, time adds intrigue to Andaman mystery
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
‘Let Farooq attend House’: NC, Congress set up Parliament face-off on Kashmir curbs
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
De facto stay on entry of women to Sabarimala: Kerala law minister A K Balan
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Everything will be fine’: What Amit Shah told Ramdas Athawale about Maharashtra
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
‘Done that’: Arvind Kejriwal on Bernie Sanders’ promise of total healthcare
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Aramco declares $1.71 trillion valuation in blockbuster IPO
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Akhtar picks India stalwart as toughest batsman to bowl to in modern era
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
Bill Gates asked what technology can’t resolve. His reply will make you smile
trending topics
Amnesty International officeJaishankarSharad PawarIPL 2020RSCIT Rajasthan Result 2019Anushka SharmaIPL 2020 Trading

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news