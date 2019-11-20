DDCA removes official Rakesh Bansal over police case

cricket

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 23:08 IST

The Delhi cricket association removed Rakesh Bansal as councilor (from the apex council) on Wednesday after it found the official has been charge-sheeted by Ghaziabad Police in a cheating case. The move came a day after Bansal was named interim president by the group of directors opposed to Rajat Sharma’s return as DDCA president. Sharma last week quit the top job blaming the rival group, but took back his decision after DDCA’s ombudsman put his resignation and that of his management team on hold.

Bansal was elected vice-president in last year’s elections contesting from Sharma’s panel, but subsequently left the group.

DDCA’s Chief Financial Officer, PC Vaish, the authorised signatory, in a letter to Bansal said:

“This is to bring to your kind notice that DDCA is in receipt of a complaint/letter informing that you have incurred disqualification under Article 8 (5) (g) and Article 17 (4) of the Articles of Association of DDCA. On going through the official web portal of Delhi Districts Courts, it is observed that you are an accused in a criminal case and you on account of being charged for an offence under Section 138 N.I Act vide Notice of Charge/order dated 09.09.2019 passed in Ct Case N. 3624/2018, Ct Case No. 3623/2018, have suffered disqualification. The disqualification incurred by you on 09.09.2019 does not permit you from continuing (sic) as a councillor/vice-president in the Apex Council of the DDCA.”

Bansal was made interim president on Tuesday after a meeting of nine directors.