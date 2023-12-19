Delhi Capitals full squad after IPL 2024 auction: DC purchase Kumar Kushagra for 7.2 crore, Brook for 4 crore

Delhi Capitals were in fiery form at the IPL 2024 Auction on Tuesday, and surprised everyone with their purchase of Harry Brook. The Englishman was in poor form in his debut season with SRH in IPL 2023, and was released. DC purchased the batter for ₹4 crore. Kumar Kushagra has been acquired by DC.(PTI)

Speaking to JioCinema, former England player Eoin Morgan said, "For me, he (Harry Brook) is more of a middle-order batter. Like AB de Villiers mentioned the fitness levels around Anrich Nortje might be dependent on the balance of their side, they have the likes of Lungi Ngidi who can come in as a replacement but that might depend on the pitch conditions as well. But I probably see Brook playing in the middle-order, I think Delhi won’t suit him as much as other places in India but 4 cr for a quality player like him is a bargain."

Meanwhile, South Africa's Tristan Stubbs, who had a base price of RS 50 lakhs, also joined DC for ₹50 lakhs. Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson was also bought by DC for ₹5 crore and Shai Hope for ₹1 crore. Among the Indians, Kumar Kushagra was the most expensive, acquired for ₹7.2 crore.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ricky Bhui ( ₹20 lakhs), Sumit Kumar ( ₹1 crore), Swastik Chhikara ( ₹20 lakh), Rasikh Dar ( ₹20 lakh).

Full list of players acquired by DC:

Harry Brook: ₹4 crore

Tristan Stubbs: ₹50 lakhs

Ricky Bhui: ₹20 lakhs

Kumar Kushagra: ₹7.2 crore

Jhye Richardson: ₹5 crore

Sumit Kumar: ₹1 crore

Shai Hope: ₹75 lakh

Swastik Chhikara: ₹20 lakh

Rasikh Dar: ₹20 lakh

Retained: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner (c, 2023), Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dhull.