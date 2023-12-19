close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Delhi Capitals full squad after IPL 2024 auction: DC purchase Kumar Kushagra for 7.2 crore, Brook for 4 crore

Delhi Capitals full squad after IPL 2024 auction: DC purchase Kumar Kushagra for 7.2 crore, Brook for 4 crore

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2023 09:29 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Delhi Capitals reinforced their team with some decent signings, including Kumar Kushagra. Here is the full list of players acquired by DC.

Delhi Capitals were in fiery form at the IPL 2024 Auction on Tuesday, and surprised everyone with their purchase of Harry Brook. The Englishman was in poor form in his debut season with SRH in IPL 2023, and was released. DC purchased the batter for 4 crore.

Kumar Kushagra has been acquired by DC.(PTI)
Kumar Kushagra has been acquired by DC.(PTI)

Speaking to JioCinema, former England player Eoin Morgan said, "For me, he (Harry Brook) is more of a middle-order batter. Like AB de Villiers mentioned the fitness levels around Anrich Nortje might be dependent on the balance of their side, they have the likes of Lungi Ngidi who can come in as a replacement but that might depend on the pitch conditions as well. But I probably see Brook playing in the middle-order, I think Delhi won’t suit him as much as other places in India but 4 cr for a quality player like him is a bargain."

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings full squad after IPL 2024 auction: Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra join MS Dhoni's CSK

Meanwhile, South Africa's Tristan Stubbs, who had a base price of RS 50 lakhs, also joined DC for 50 lakhs. Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson was also bought by DC for 5 crore and Shai Hope for 1 crore. Among the Indians, Kumar Kushagra was the most expensive, acquired for 7.2 crore.

Meanwhile, the likes of Ricky Bhui ( 20 lakhs), Sumit Kumar ( 1 crore), Swastik Chhikara ( 20 lakh), Rasikh Dar ( 20 lakh).

Full list of players acquired by DC:

Harry Brook: 4 crore

Tristan Stubbs: 50 lakhs

Ricky Bhui: 20 lakhs

Kumar Kushagra: 7.2 crore

Jhye Richardson: 5 crore

Sumit Kumar: 1 crore

Shai Hope: 75 lakh

Swastik Chhikara: 20 lakh

Rasikh Dar: 20 lakh

Retained: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner (c, 2023), Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dhull.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs South Africa Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out