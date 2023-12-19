Chennai Super Kings full squad after IPL 2024 auction: Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra join MS Dhoni's CSK

Chennai Super Kings made some crucial additions to their squad at the IPL 2024 Auction, on Tuesday. The MS Dhoni-led side acquired Daryl Mitchell for ₹14 crore, who had a base price of ₹1 crore. The Kiwi all-rounder will be key for the defending champions, especially with his power-hitting abilities. IPL 2024 Auction: CSK purchased Rachin Ravindra.(PTI)

Meanwhile, the franchise also purchased 2023 World Cup's star all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for ₹1.8 crore, a perfect replacement for the released Ben Stokes. Fans will be waiting to see the Kiwi all-rounder form a partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. This will also be Ravindra's debut IPL campaign.

In a video posted by CSK, Ravindra said, "It is an absolute privilege to be a part of such a solid franchise in the IPL. A team which has had so much success and who have had such amazing players to play for the team, so very excited to play for the team."

"Also, I will be part of the IPL for the first time, obviously talked a lot with Kiwi boys who are already involved. They praise the intensity of the crowd and the fanfare that is all in the hype and surrounds is pretty-pretty special. Very very lucky and privileged to play in the same team, Santner, Devs (Devon Conway) are very close to me in the New Zealand team and Daryl is picked up by CSK too, not just them but also the greats of the game, Dhoni, Jadeja, extremely-extremely grateful to be involved in such an amazing franchise," he added.

India international Shardul Thakur, who was part of the 2023 ODI World Cup squad, has also been roped in by CSK for ₹4 crore.

CSK also purchased Sameer Rizvi for ₹8.4 crore, in what turned out to be a bidding war. Meanwhile, Mustafizur Rahman ( ₹2 crore), Avanish Rao Aravelly ( ₹20 lakh) also joined Chennai.

Full list of players acquired by CSK:

Shardul Thakur ₹4 crore

Rachin Ravindra: ₹1.8 crore

Daryl Mitchell: ₹14 crore

Sameer Rizvi: ₹8.4 crore

Mustafizur Rahman: ₹2 crore

Avanish Rao Aravelly: ₹20 lakh

Retained: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki.