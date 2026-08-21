Sourav Ganguly's iconic Lord's celebration recreated by India mixed disability team after thrashing England by 118 runs

The Differently Abled Cricket Council of India shared footage of the celebration on social media with the caption: “When India wins at Lord’s, the celebrations hit different.”

India defeated England in the seventh and final T20I of their mixed disability series on Wednesday, posting 206 for four before bowling the hosts out for just 88. Although England had already secured the seven-match series and eventually won it 4-3, India signed off in emphatic fashion at one of cricket’s most famous venues. Once the match was over, members of the Indian contingent gathered on the Lord’s balcony, waving blazers and shirts in the air while celebrating the victory. The scene immediately brought back memories of Ganguly removing his India jersey and waving it above his head from the same balcony after India’s dramatic victory over England in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final.

India’s mixed disability cricket team recreated one of Indian cricket’s most iconic images after beating England by 118 runs at Lord’s, with players and members of the support staff celebrating on the famous Pavilion balcony in a tribute to Sourav Ganguly’s unforgettable 2002 celebration.

India finish series with crushing Lord’s win Arjun Gawre laid the foundation for India’s imposing total with 68 off 44 deliveries before captain Majid Magray provided a spectacular late flourish. Magray remained unbeaten on 63 from only 19 balls as India reached 206 for four, their highest total of the seven-match series.

England’s chase never gathered momentum. Hilal Ahmad Wani returned figures of four for 21, while Jayesh Parmar picked up three wickets for 14 as the hosts were dismissed for 88. The 118-run victory completed a considerable turnaround for India in the series. England had taken an unassailable 4-2 lead after the sixth match at Arundel, but India ensured the contest ended 4-3 rather than allowing the hosts another dominant series scoreline.

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The result also continued India’s encouraging progress against England in mixed disability cricket. England won the inaugural seven-match international series between the teams 6-1 in 2025 and followed it by winning a five-match tour of India 4-1 earlier this year. India reducing the deficit to 4-3 on their latest trip therefore represented a significant improvement.

Lord’s has already become a special venue for the Indian mixed disability side. India’s only victory during their 2025 tour had also come at the ground, when they defeated England by two wickets in what was the first international disability cricket match staged at Lord’s.

Wednesday’s contest formed part of the MCC Festival of Disability Cricket, an initiative aimed at providing a greater platform and visibility to disability cricket. The celebration, however, ensured the latest Indian victory carried an unmistakable connection with one of the most celebrated moments in the country’s cricket history.

Twenty-four years earlier, Ganguly had celebrated India’s remarkable chase of 326 in the NatWest final by waving his shirt from the Lord’s balcony after Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh inspired a famous two-wicket victory. This time, another Indian team occupied the balcony after defeating England — and made sure the resemblance was impossible to miss.