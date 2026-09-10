India-Afghanistan T20I to go on as scheduled: DDCA

“India-Afghanistan 1st T20I on 13 September at Arun Jaitley Stadium will go ahead as scheduled. Following a meeting with Delhi Traffic Police, DDCA has been assured of all necessary support and arrangements. No postponement,” DDCA posted on its social media account on Thursday evening.

The BRICS summit will be held from September 11-13. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Central Range), on Wednesday, wrote to DDCA asking it to reschedule the match. The Afghanistan Cricket Board, the host of the three-match T20I series — the other two T20Is are scheduled on September 15 and 17 — confirmed to HT that it has not received any communication with regards to rescheduling of the fixture.

New Delhi/Mumbai: The first T20 International between India and Afghanistan scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi is likely to go on as scheduled, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) said on Thursday, despite Delhi Traffic Police’s request to reschedule the game due to the BRICS Summit in the Capital.

What is the significance of the number of spectators expected at the India-Afghanistan T20I?

What is the significance of the number of spectators expected at the India-Afghanistan T20I?

What considerations did the DDCA make regarding the match amidst traffic challenges during the BRICS Summit?

What considerations did the DDCA make regarding the match amidst traffic challenges during the BRICS Summit?

However, a senior BCCI official told HT that a rescheduling of the match was still not off the table and if things don’t work out, the match may be moved to Monday.

DDCA confirmed that it has taken note of the original advisory regarding affected routes and diversions and plan on logistics and movement accordingly but the ultimate decision to reschedule the match rests with the BCCI and the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

“The summit during which a large number of foreign delegates, dignitaries and VVIPs are expected to visit Delhi. The Summit requires extensive traffic arrangements, including VVIP/VIP route regulation, traffic diversions, route clearance and deployment of personnel for smooth and uninterrupted movement of foreign delegates and associated vehicles,” DCP Traffic (Central Range) Delhi wrote in the letter.

“The cricket match is expected to attract approximately 25,000-35,000 spectators. Further, the entire Delhi Traffic Police would already be extensively deployed for BRICS-related traffic regulation, diversions, route clearance and VIP/VIP movements.

“In view of the international importance and priority of the BRICS Summit, DDCA is requested to kindly consider rescheduling/postponing the match scheduled on 13.09.2026 to any suitable date after completion of the Summit and related traffic arrangements. This would facilitate effective deployment of resources and ensure smooth and secure movement of foreign delegates, VVIPs and the general public,” read the letter.

Meanwhile, the India squad had its first practice session at the Kotla on Thursday and Jasprit Bumrah has been cleared to play both the Afghanistan series and the Asian Games. Allrounder Harshit Rana, however, has had a fresh injury during rehab and has been replaced by Yash Thakur in both the squads.