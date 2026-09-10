Fielding, fitness the priority for UP women’s team in 2026

LUCKNOW: After a promising campaign in 2024, when they emerged victorious in under-19 one-dayers and finished runners-up in the T20 trophy, the Uttar Pradesh women’s cricket team endured a relatively disappointing 2025 season in almost all categories, including seniors. Uttar Pradesh women during a conditioning camp in Lucknow (Sourced)

The performances did not quite match the expectations created by their progress a year earlier, and the team found itself searching for consistency at crucial moments. But rather than allowing the setbacks of 2025 to become a burden, Uttar Pradesh have chosen to use them as a lesson and there is now a renewed sense of optimism around the team heading into 2026.

The biggest change has come in the team’s preparation. Fitness has become a major area of focus, with players being put through more rigorous fitness tests and conditioning sessions. The objective is clear: build a squad that can maintain intensity throughout long matches and handle the demands of modern cricket.

Fielding, too, has received special attention. In a format where a single run saved can change the course of a game, Uttar Pradesh are looking to become sharper, quicker and more disciplined in the field. More emphasis on catching, ground fielding, throwing accuracy and overall agility is expected to make the team a more complete unit.

“This time, we have ensured adequate fitness of our players as in the last season we lost most of the matches due to poor fielding and fitness,” said women’s selection committee chairperson Priyanka Shaily on Thursday.

“Yo-Yo test as well as bronco test have been made mandatory for every women’s cricketer and we are not going to compromise with the fitness of the players,” said Shaily, a former India A cricketer.

“Cricket is not only about individual performances; consistency, teamwork and the ability to respond under pressure are equally important. This time, we are hoping that our renewed approach can help them turn competitive performances into results,” she further said.

She also said that there is plenty of reason for the players to believe that 2026 can be a different story. “The talent within Uttar Pradesh women’s cricket has never been in doubt. What the team needs now is to convert that talent into sustained performances across the season,” she added.

She said that the road back will not be easy, but the team seems determined to make the necessary changes. Greater attention to fitness, improved fielding standards and a stronger commitment to preparation could provide the foundation for a turnaround.

So far almost all the trials of different teams, including juniors have been completed and a specialised conditioning camp, comprising 40 cricketers took place here in Lucknow. “We had a series of fitness experts in the conditioning camp under the guidance of Laxmi, our fitness expert, and now we are going to conduct the trials for under-15 players at the Kamla Club in Kanpur on Saturday and Sunday,” said Shaily.

She also disclosed that Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Ayushi Soni is almost ready to join the state team after being released by Delhi. “She hails from Ghaziabad, but was playing for Delhi in the past. She has been quite good and was quite impressive in the Delhi league, and now she is joining her home state Uttar Pradesh in a few days’ time,” she said.