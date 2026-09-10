'Not my fault': Sooryavanshi sledges back at Tilak Varma, returns 'first innings' favour as South Zone captain complains

Tilak Varma did it in the first innings, and it cost Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his wicket shortly after as the teenager missed out on a half-century. The 15-year-old did not forget. He returned the favour during South Zone’s batting innings on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy final, which concluded on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with East Zone winning on first-innings lead. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi sledges Tilak Varma

With South Zone criticised for a defensive bowling approach on a placid Chepauk track, Tilak took matters into his own hands during East Zone’s first innings and sledged Sooryavanshi, with whom he had shared the dressing room earlier this summer for India A and India.

On the stump mic, Tilak was heard saying: “Kya yaar ye vice-captain (What is this, vice-captain)?”

Sooryavanshi, who had looked in sublime touch, particularly against the experienced Mohammed Siraj, lost his wicket shortly after, falling for 44 off 37 balls following a century opening stand with Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The Bihar teenager returned the favour on Day 4.

In a clip shared by Star Sports on Thursday, Sooryavanshi is seen chirping in Tilak’s ears as the players stepped onto the field. Tilak, seemingly keen to avoid an exchange, was seen complaining, perhaps to the umpire.

The Rajasthan Royals star, smiling through the exchange, replied: “The same happened to me in the first innings. It’s not my fault.”

Tilak remained unfazed.