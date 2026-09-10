'Not my fault': Sooryavanshi sledges back at Tilak Varma, returns 'first innings' favour as South Zone captain complains
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi returned Tilak Varma’s first-innings sledge during the Duleep Trophy final, with the India T20I vice-captain later falling one run short.
Tilak Varma did it in the first innings, and it cost Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his wicket shortly after as the teenager missed out on a half-century. The 15-year-old did not forget. He returned the favour during South Zone’s batting innings on Day 4 of the Duleep Trophy final, which concluded on Thursday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with East Zone winning on first-innings lead.
With South Zone criticised for a defensive bowling approach on a placid Chepauk track, Tilak took matters into his own hands during East Zone’s first innings and sledged Sooryavanshi, with whom he had shared the dressing room earlier this summer for India A and India.
On the stump mic, Tilak was heard saying: “Kya yaar ye vice-captain (What is this, vice-captain)?”
Sooryavanshi, who had looked in sublime touch, particularly against the experienced Mohammed Siraj, lost his wicket shortly after, falling for 44 off 37 balls following a century opening stand with Abhimanyu Easwaran.
The Bihar teenager returned the favour on Day 4.
In a clip shared by Star Sports on Thursday, Sooryavanshi is seen chirping in Tilak’s ears as the players stepped onto the field. Tilak, seemingly keen to avoid an exchange, was seen complaining, perhaps to the umpire.
The Rajasthan Royals star, smiling through the exchange, replied: “The same happened to me in the first innings. It’s not my fault.”
Tilak remained unfazed.
The India T20I vice-captain went on to score 99, but agonisingly missed out on a century as South Zone were dismissed for 336.
East Zone then added to their lead and batted through the remainder of Day 4 and the final day to clinch the title on first-innings lead. They had piled up 708 in their first innings and 388/7 in the second, with captain Ishan Kishan starring with the bat.
Kishan smashed a record 270 on Day 2 before following it up with 80 in the second innings. He faced 334 balls and spent a total of 522 minutes at the crease across the two innings.
It was East Zone’s first Duleep Trophy title in 13 years.
Tilak was named Player of the Series after scores of 116*, 51* and 99.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More