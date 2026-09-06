Tilak Varma sledges Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, ploy works as youngster throws away wicket: ‘Kya yeh vice-captain?’
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lost his wicket shortly after being chirped at by South Zone captain Tilak Varma.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old from Samastipur, Bihar, on Sunday was looking set for a big score, but his instincts got the better of him yet again as he gave away his wicket on 44 in the first innings of the Duleep Trophy final. The left-hander, who is the vice-captain of the East Zone, started his innings with a bang, hammering the South Zone bowlers all around the park at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The highlight of his knock was how Sooryavanshi showed no respect to seasoned India pacer Mohammed Siraj, taking him to the cleaners in the initial stages of the match. The batter made full use of Tilak Varma's defensive captaincy and pierced gaps with precision. In one over of Siraj, Sooryavanshi slammed two boundaries and one six, resulting in the removal of the pacer from the attack.
The youngster who will soon be seen in action in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, however, lost the plot when he was nearing his century, giving away his wicket to Chama V Milind. However, it was after the opening batters Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran put on 100 runs for the first wicket.
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Tilak's tactics were hard to comprehend as he opened the field up as soon as the fixture started, and Sooryavanshi had no trouble in rotating the strike and going over the fielders' heads for boundaries. At one stage, Tilak decided to take matters into his own hands, and he was caught on the stump mic trying to get under the youngster's skin.
On the stump mic, Tilak was heard as saying, “Kya yaar ye vice-captain (What is this vice-captain)?” However, it was all in good spirits as the duo were seen laughing around and chatting with each other.
Easwaran outscores the youngster
The other East Zone batter, Abhimanyu Easwaran, matched Sooryavanshi shot for shot and outscored the youngster. The seasoned Bengal batter even beat the 15-year-old and got to his half-century first.
Speaking of Sooryavanshi, he had missed his century in the semi-final against the Central Zone as well, and was dismissed for 92 in the first innings. However, he did enough to ensure that the Ishan Kishan-led side progressed to the final.
Coming back to the final, East Zone captain Kishan won the toss and opted to bat first. The East Zone made one change to their playing XI while the South Zone made four changes as Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj made their way into the lineup.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVishesh Roy
Vishesh Roy is a sports journalist with a strong focus on cricket. He began his career at Asian News International (ANI), where he covered a range of high-profile events, including the India Open, Legends Cricket League, the England–India Test series in Ahmedabad in 2021, and the inauguration of the Narendra Modi Stadium. During his tenure at ANI, he also reported extensively on domestic cricket, covering several Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches across the country. While cricket remains his primary beat, Vishesh has also reported on tennis, football and WWE. After a stint of over three years at ANI, Vishesh moved to NDTV, where he gained hands-on experience in digital-first journalism, with a particular emphasis on live blogs and real-time news reporting. He joined Hindustan Times in October 2024 and quickly established himself with a series of exclusive interviews and source-driven stories. Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, Hindustan Times was the first to report that the two-day event would be held in Saudi Arabia. In the early months of his tenure, Vishesh secured interviews with leading cricketers, including Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rashid Latif. He has also closely tracked the rise of emerging talents such as Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Priyansh Arya by speaking to their current and childhood coaches. His background in on-field reporting has helped Hindustan Times Digital break exclusive stories on major developments, including Virat Kohli’s return to the Ranji and Vijay Hazare Trophy, IPL scheduling, and the T20 World Cup controversy involving Bangladesh and Pakistan.Read More