Punjab Kings full squad after IPL 2024 auction: PBKS spend big on Harshal Patel, Rilee Rossouw
IPL 2024 Auction: Punjab Kings acquired India international Harshal Patel, on Tuesday. Here is the full list of players acquired by PBKS.
Punjab Kings showcased their ambitions for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, with some crucial buys at the IPL 2024 Auction, on Tuesday. PBKS acquired all-rounder Harshal Patel, one of IPL's best players currently, for ₹11.75 crore, and he had a base price of ₹2 crore.
Meanwhile, PBKS also went for English pacer Chris Woakes, buying him for ₹4.2 crore. The Englishman's base price was at ₹2 crore. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Bangar explained PBKS' decision to go for Woakes. The presence of Woakes and Harshal in their line-up could be pivotal in the upcoming season.
"Woakes covers two positions for us - Curran and Rabada. Having an Indian seamer is of immense value. Harshal bowls through the middle and death overs. It gives us an option of using Harshal as an Impact Player. That was the thinking behind acquiring both Woakes and Harshal," he said.
South African T20 specialist Rilee Rossouw was also involved in a bidding war between PBKS and Delhi Capitals, with Punjab reigning supreme with a bid of ₹8 crore.
Meanwhile, the likes of Vishwanath Pratap Singh ( ₹20 lakh), Shashank Singh ( ₹20 lakh), Tanay Thyagarajann ( ₹20 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma ( ₹20 lakh), Prince Choudhary ( ₹20 lakh)
Full list of players acquired by PBKS:
Harshal Patel: ₹11.75 crore (Base price of ₹2 crore)
Chris Woakes: ₹4.2 crore (Base price of ₹2 crore)
Vishwanath Pratap Singh: ₹20 lakhs
Shashank Singh: ₹20 lakhs
Tanay Thyagarajann: ₹20 lakhs
Rilee Rossouw: ₹8 crore
Ashutosh Sharma: ₹20 lakh
Prince Choudhary: ₹20 lakh
Retained: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide
