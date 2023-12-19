Gujarat Titans full squad after IPL 2024 auction: GT assemble Indian heavy line-up hoping to fill Hardik Pandya void

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans purchased Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai for ₹50 lakhs, to fill in the void left by Hardik Pandya's departure. Pandya was GT's captain since their IPL 2022 debut, and led them to the title. Then in IPL 2023, he captained them to a runners-up finish. Omarzai was one of Afghanistan's best players during their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, and his addition will be huge boost to GT. It will also be his IPL debut. Shahrukh Khan, a former PBKS player, joined GT.(IPL)

Meanwhile, Aussie pacer Spencer Johnson also joined GT for ₹10 crore, in a massive bidding war. GT also paid ₹5.8 crore for veteran India pacer Umesh Yadav. His experience will be key for Gujarat. Also, the much-sought after player Shahrukh Khan was involved in a huge bidding war, and ended up joining GT for ₹5.8 crore.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Kartik Tyagi, an uncapped speedster was also picked by GT for ₹60 lakh, from a base price of ₹20 lakh. Tyagi was part of the India U-19 team which came runners-up in the 2020 U19 World Cup, and took 11 wickets including a four-wicket haul against Australia in the quarterfinals. Power-hitting specialist Shahrukh Khan was also bought by GT for ₹7.4 crore.

He had a stint with Rajasthan Royals, then was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad, but rarely featured for SRH. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took nine dismissals in five games, and with his best figures at 3/24.

The likes of Robin Minz, Sushant Mishra and Manav Suthar were bought for ₹3.6 crore, ₹2.2 crore and ₹20 lakhs respectively.

List of players acquired by GT:

Azmatullah Omarzai: ₹50 lakhs

Umesh Yadav: ₹5.8 crore

Shahrukh Khan: 7.4 crore

Spencer Johnson: ₹10 crore

Robin Minz: ₹3.6 crore

Sushant Mishra: ₹2.2 crore

Kartik Tyagi: ₹60 lakh

Manav Suthar: ₹20 lakhs

Retained: Shubman Gill (c), Rashid Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.