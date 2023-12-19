close_game
News / Cricket / Gujarat Titans full squad after IPL 2024 auction: GT assemble Indian heavy line-up hoping to fill Hardik Pandya void

Gujarat Titans full squad after IPL 2024 auction: GT assemble Indian heavy line-up hoping to fill Hardik Pandya void

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2023 08:29 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Gujarat Titans roped in Robin Minz, Sushant Mishra and Manav Suthar. Here is the full list of players acquired by GT.

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans purchased Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai for 50 lakhs, to fill in the void left by Hardik Pandya's departure. Pandya was GT's captain since their IPL 2022 debut, and led them to the title. Then in IPL 2023, he captained them to a runners-up finish. Omarzai was one of Afghanistan's best players during their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, and his addition will be huge boost to GT. It will also be his IPL debut.

Shahrukh Khan, a former PBKS player, joined GT.(IPL)
Shahrukh Khan, a former PBKS player, joined GT.(IPL)

Meanwhile, Aussie pacer Spencer Johnson also joined GT for 10 crore, in a massive bidding war. GT also paid 5.8 crore for veteran India pacer Umesh Yadav. His experience will be key for Gujarat. Also, the much-sought after player Shahrukh Khan was involved in a huge bidding war, and ended up joining GT for 5.8 crore.

Kartik Tyagi, an uncapped speedster was also picked by GT for 60 lakh, from a base price of 20 lakh. Tyagi was part of the India U-19 team which came runners-up in the 2020 U19 World Cup, and took 11 wickets including a four-wicket haul against Australia in the quarterfinals. Power-hitting specialist Shahrukh Khan was also bought by GT for 7.4 crore.

He had a stint with Rajasthan Royals, then was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad, but rarely featured for SRH. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he took nine dismissals in five games, and with his best figures at 3/24.

The likes of Robin Minz, Sushant Mishra and Manav Suthar were bought for 3.6 crore, 2.2 crore and 20 lakhs respectively.

List of players acquired by GT:

Azmatullah Omarzai: 50 lakhs

Umesh Yadav: 5.8 crore

Shahrukh Khan: 7.4 crore

Spencer Johnson: 10 crore

Robin Minz: 3.6 crore

Sushant Mishra: 2.2 crore

Kartik Tyagi: 60 lakh

Manav Suthar: 20 lakhs

Retained: Shubman Gill (c), Rashid Khan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Josh Little, Mohit Sharma.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
