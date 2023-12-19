Full list of sold and unsold players, IPL auction 2024: Cummins shatters records, PBKS break bank for Harshal

IPL 2024 Auction, Full List of Sold and Unsold Players: Australia captain Pat Cummins quite expectedly set the auction table on fire. The fast-bowling all-rounder was picked up for ₹20.5 crore by SRH, becoming the costliest player in the history of IPL. PBKS broke the bank for Harshal Patel, who was bought for ₹11.75 crore. CSK got stuck in with the all-rounders, picking Shardul Thakur ( ₹4 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (1.8 crore) in the second set. West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell was sold for a whopping ₹7.40 crore to RR after a fierce bidding war between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Powell, who had a base price of ₹1 crore, was the first player to be sold in IPL 2024 auction. There were no takers for Rilee Rossouw but Harry Brook was snapped up by DC for ₹4 Crore. There was another bidding war for Australia's Travis Head between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Finally, the World Cup final hero, whose base price was ₹2 crore, was sold for Rs. 6.8 crore to SRH. There were no takers for Steve Smith, Karun Nair and Manish Pandey. IPL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players

10 teams, 332 players and only 77 slots available. Like every IPL auction, there will be more misses than hits as the maximum number of players can be sold today in the IPL 2024 auction is 77 and that is if every team decides to use their full quota. Multiple teams like the Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals need overseas fast bowlers in their ranks, which means the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Geral Coetzee, Lockie Ferguson, and Wayne Parnell can have a pay-heavy day. There will be a demand for wicketkeepers too which will keep Phil Salt, Josh Inglis and Kusal Mendis interested. As far as Indians are concerned, watch out for Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, Umesh Yadav, Manav Suthar, Shahrukh Khan among others.

IPL 2024 Auction: Full List of Sold and Unsold Players

Rovman Powell (West Indies), Base Price of ₹1 crore, sold to Rajasthan Royals for ₹7.40 crore.

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Base Price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Harry Brook (England), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Delhi Capitals for ₹4 crore.

Travis Head (Australia), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹6.80 crore.

Karun Nair (India), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Steve Smith (Australia), Base Price of ₹2 crore, unsold.

Manish Pandey (India), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, unsold.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Base Price of ₹1.5 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1.5 crore.

Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹1.8 crore.

Shardul Thakur (India), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Chennai Super Kings for ₹4 crore.

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan), Base Price of ₹50 lakh, sold to Gujarat Titans for ₹50 lakh.

Pat Cummins (Australia), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹20.5 crore, becomes the costliest player in the history of IPL.

Gerald Coetzee (South Africa), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Mumbai Indians for ₹5 crore.

Harshal Patel (India), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to Punjab Kings for ₹11.75 crore.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Base Price of ₹2 crore, sold to XX for Rs