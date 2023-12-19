IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Starc, Rachin promise to trigger bidding war in intense 8-hours of non-stop action
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The clock starts to tick and the countdown begins. It's that time of the year, folks, when all 10 IPL franchises go on a splurging spree to assemble the best possible squad for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. That's right. It's the ...Read More day of the IPL auction, where over 300 players have been lined up to go under the hammer. Originally, over 1100 players had submitted their names for the auction, out of which the teams shortlisted 333. And last evening due to a withdrawal, the final count now stands at 332. Will all of them be sold? Most probably not, but most of them promise to find takers in today's 'mini' event.
Having said that, don't let that word fool you. Today's event in Dubai may not be a grand spectacle of the two-day behemoth that the IPL mega auction is, it is nothing less. The star-studded list featuring Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra and more promises to deliver a charismatic 8-plus hours of entertainment. And hello, hello! Returning Rishabh Pant will be on that Delhi Capitals table using all his tactics and strategy to get some of the best guys on offer.
Now on to some trivia. The 10 franchises have a whopping purse of ₹262.95 crore to spend from, out of which, Gujarat Titans have the most capacity – a hefty sum of ₹38.15 crore, followed by the second-biggest purse of ₹34 crore for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings are the other two franchises with a bag of over ₹30 crore to splurge. Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have plenty of money too with ₹28.95 crore, ₹23.25 crore and ₹29.1 crore respectively to fine tune their squad of players. Mumbai Indians ( ₹17.75 crore), Lucknow Super Giants ( ₹13.15 crore), and Rajasthan Royals ( ₹14.5 crore) have the smallest war chests compared to their competitors.
A total of 77 slots are available for the franchises to fill, out of 213 Indians and 116 foreigners. The format is simple. Players are categorized into different sets on the basis of their skills and will be up for grabs as and when their names are withdrawn from the bag. Mallika Sagar, who recently conducted the WPL auction will take over from Hugh Edmeades to become the first female auctioneer in the 16-year-long history of the IPL. As for the price brackets – there are quite a few. The highest price category is ₹2 crore, for which 23 players have registered for, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav included. Then there is the ₹1 crore bracket, ₹75 lakh bracket, ₹50 lakh, ₹20 lakh and so on.
While the presence of some players has risen the stocks for the IPL 2024 auction, there are some notable absentees too, the most prolific being the England duo of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, along with Shakib Al Hasan and Joe Root. Nonetheless, the magnitude of this gala event is such that none of it can take any sheen away from what lies in store. The auction is just the kind of precursor fans needed as the 2024 edition of the IPL promises to be bigger. In a development that has already caused a huge stir, Hardik Pandya will captain Mumbai Indians for the first time in an IPL season which also happens to be MS Dhoni's swansong. The return of two young India captains to the fore in Shreyas Iyer and Pant, and the homecoming of Gautam Gambhir to KKR as their mentor has already made heads turn, and we haven't even entered the new year yet. Although an official date hasn't been announced yet, the IPL 2024 is believed to kick off from March 22.
So hey! sit back, relax and get set for a bumpy-yet-enthralling ride. Which player will break the bank? Will Sam Curran's record buy of ₹18.5 crore by PBKS last year be broken? If yes, who will it be? All these questions will be answered over the next 12 hours.
Below are a few key pointers regarding IPL Auction 2024:
- A total of 332 players will be up for grabs, including 213 Indians and 116 foreigners.
- The 10 franchises have an overall purse of ₹262.95 crore to spend, out of which Gujarat Titans have the highest capacity at ₹38.15 crore.
- Mallika Sagar will be the auctioneer.
- A total of 77 slots are to be filled.
- Players have been divided in a total of 19 sets.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 19, 2023 09:57 AM IST
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The increasingly mega ‘mini’ auctions
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: There was a time when an IPL mini auction would appear more an exercise to fill in the blanks; when it didn't seem like much work for those in the envious position to raise the paddle. Well, those days are history. Why? Read more here and find out.Dec 19, 2023 09:49 AM IST
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: The format and price brackets
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: This is a mini-auction and apart from it being held outside India for a change, there isn't anything different about it from the previous ones as far as format is concerned. The 332 players have been divided in 19 sets based on their skills: specialist batters, all-rounders, wicketkeepers, fast bowlers, spinners and uncapped cricketers across all disciplines. The highest-priced bracket has been set at ?2 crore, with 23 players – including India's fast-bowling trio of Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel and Umesh Yadav – registering themselves in this category, while 13 more have been listed in the ?1.5 crore segment. 11 players have registered in the ?75 lakh category and as many as 43 – 11 Indians – in the ?50 lakh base price segment.Dec 19, 2023 09:40 AM IST
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Other changes to the players' list
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Apart from the notable withdrawals, there were a couple of additions to the list of players set to be auctioned. Maharashtra batter and current India U19 cricketer, Kaushal Tambe and Rajasthan's fast-bowling all-rounder, Sahil Dhiwan were added to the list. South Africa pacer Nandre Burger, who made his debut against India, has been moved from the uncapped list to the capped one.Dec 19, 2023 09:34 AM IST
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Last minute changes to the players' list
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: England's Rehan Ahmed and Bangladesh duo Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have reportedly withdrawn just hours before the scheduled start of the auction. Till 9 am (IST) on Tuesday, IPL's official website did not have Rehan in the list of players set to be auctioned but it continued to display Shoriful and Taskin's name.Dec 19, 2023 09:23 AM IST
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Your auctioneer for the day…
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: …is Mallika Sagar. Those who watched the Women's Premier League auction would remember her. She takes over the hammer from Hugh Edmeades and is the first female auctioneer in the 16-year history of IPL auctions.Dec 19, 2023 09:14 AM IST
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: What is the overall purse available?
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A total of ₹262.95 crore is what all 10 franchises can splurge to land their definition of the perfect squad. Of course, this money is divided across teams, of which Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse of ₹38.15 crore. Sure enough, letting Hardik Pandya go has given them a gobsmacking amount of money to fill eight slots. Sunrisers Hyderabad have the second-biggest purse of ₹34 crore for six slots. (Say hello to a bidding war already), followed by Kolkata Knight Riders at third with ₹2.7 crore, which they will use to fill 12 slots.
Chennai Super Kings are next in line with the free-hand of spending ₹31.4 crore. Delhi Capitals ( ₹28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore ( ₹23.25 crore) and Punjab Kings ( ₹29.1 crore) have some hefty sums to spend, while Mumbai Indians with ₹17.75 crore, Lucknow Super Giants with 13.15 crore and Rajasthan Royals with ₹14.5 crore possess a slightly tighter budget compared to the rest of the franchises.Dec 19, 2023 09:11 AM IST
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: How many players will go under the hammer?
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: A total of 332 players have been registered under the IPL 2024 auction. The initial number of names submitted were a whopping 1166, but the 10 franchises collectively decided on over 300 players, trimming the original registration count by 833 cricketers. A total of 77 slots will be filled across all teams. Out of 332, 214 are Indians and the remaining 116 foreigners. To break it down further, 116 are capped players, while 215 uncapped. Besides, two players are from the associate nations.Dec 19, 2023 09:00 AM IST
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to auction day
IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to auction day

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: IPL fans… are you ready? It may not be the Indian Premier League cricket season yet but today is almost as big as an IPL final. It's the day of the player auction, and it can mean only one thing. Money, moolah, cash, cha-ching! All 10 franchises will scramble, discuss, argue, confront others teams… and most importantly, push a bidding way for the players they want. 332 of them. The IPL auctions, quite like the tournament itself, has traditionally generated a lot of buzz. For the expected… and the unlikely. Today promises to be no different. With several match-winners up for grabs, there is a full-on chance that history will be made today.
