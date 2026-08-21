Has India unearthed another super quick bowler? Deepesh Devendran enjoying limelight after his 146kmph thunderbolt

Deepesh Devendran is another tearaway fast bowler who is making waves in Indian cricket. In the last IPL, Ashok Sharma clocked the fastest delivery of the league (upwards of 150) and last month earned his India T20I debut in Zimbabwe. Mayank Yadav is another super fast pacer who recently returned from injury to the national ranks in Zimbabwe. Then, during the Afghanistan ODIs, Gurnoor Brar showed very good pace to receive global accolades. He is in India’s Test scheme of things too. He was in the squad for the one-off Test against Afghanistan in June, and continues to be part of the team on the ongoing Test tour of Sri Lanka. Though he is yet to make his Test debut. Deepesh Devendran at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. (X)

So, clearly pace can help catch the attention of selectors. In the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), Deepesh has consistently hit speeds upwards of 140 km/h. One of his deliveries even reached 146 km/h. He bowled in the under-19 World Cup earlier this year at a good pace but now he has really upped the ante in just a matter of months.

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"Bowling fast is something that comes to me naturally," Deepesh told ESPNcricinfo. "I don't fear that I will get injured, and I'm not worrying about it too much. I know what works for me. I want to be fit, hit my lengths and pannuven (have fun)."

Talking about his 146kmph thunderbolt that cleaned up Jafar Jamal earlier this month in one of the matches, Deepesh said: "I didn't see the speed gun at that point actually, and it was my team-mates who told me. I thought it may have been around 140kph, but it got up to 146kph. I think after that over, I didn't do well and gave away some runs, so I didn't think too much about it and just went to the team hotel."