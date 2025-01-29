Delhi vs Railways Live Streaming: Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy return; when, where and how to watch live online

Delhi vs Railways Live Streaming: Virat Kohli's first Ranji Trophy appearance since November 2012 will be streamed live after a change of stance from BCCI and the official host broadcaster Jio Cinema. The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi, beginning on January 30 (Thursday), will mark Kohli's return to domestic cricket after more than 12 years. Delhi vs Railways Live Streaming:: Virat Kohli during a training session(PTI)

The Delhi vs Railways last-round match was not supposed to be streamed live according to the roster prepared well in advance by the broadcaster, but there was a last-minute change due to Kohli's presence.

The general norm is that BCCI has one premier match, which is aired both on TV and streaming apps, and for this round, it is Karnataka versus Haryana, as the star attraction of that game is KL Rahul.

The other two games that were supposed to be only live streamed were Punjab vs Bengal at the Eden Gardens and Baroda vs Jammu and Kashmir in Baroda.

The roster was decided well in advance, and if this match had not involved Kohli, there was no chance of any deviation from it.

However, there was furore on social media about the most high-profile match being ignored by broadcasters.

The Delhi vs. Railways match won't impact the Ranji Trophy standings as neither team has a chance of making it to the knockout rounds, but the buzz created by Kohli's return has made it the biggest domestic match this season.

Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match live streaming details

When will the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match be played?

The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match will begin on Thursday, January 30 at 9:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 9 AM IST.

Where will the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match be played?

The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match will be played at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in New Delhi.

Which channels will broadcast the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match?

The live broadcast for the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match is not available on TV.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match online?

The Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy match can be streamed live on the JioCinema App and website.