Digvesh Rathi's response to reason for 'notebook celebration' floors idol Sunil Narine, Rishabh Pant: 'I'm from Delhi'

Digvesh Rathi, a young Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner, has been one of the standout performers for this season, showcasing his prowess against some of the biggest names in international cricket. However, the 25-year-old has already been fined twice for his 'notebook celebration'. Two demerit points have also been added to his name. Ahead of the upcoming fixture against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025, Rathi finally explained the reason behind his celebration. Digvesh Rathi finally explained the reason behind his ‘notebook celebration’(Reuters/KKR X Screengrab)

After the win against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, Rathi revealed Sunil Narine being his idol. Hence, it is no surprise that LSG skipper Rishabh Pant introduced the young spinner to Narine at the Eden Gardens during a training session on Sunday.

When Rathi met Narine, Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran decided to pull the youngster's legs. When Rishabh Pant introduced Rathi to Narine, Nicholas Pooran asked the young spinner, "So tell me something. He doesn't celebrate. Why do you celebrate?"

When asked the question, Rathi answered short and simple: “I'm from Delhi.” This comment left Sunil Narine, Pooran, and Rishabh Pant in splits.

Rishabh Pant then said, "He's (Rathi) a ticket collector. He's (Narine) a wicket collector. He is writing the cheques."

The video of the same has been shared by the official X handle of Kolkata Knight Riders with the caption, “POV: Finally you met your idol.”

Rathi fined 50 per cent of his match fees

Earlier, the BCCI fined Digvesh Rathi 50 per cent of his match fees after the youngster refused to learn from his mistakes. "This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season, and hence, he has accumulated two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025." the BCCI said in an official statement.

Earlier, Rathi was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for his first offence, deemed a Level 1 breach.

Against Punjab Kings, Rathi pulled out the notebook celebration after dismissing Priyansh Arya. For the uninitiated, the notebook celebration was made famous by West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams.

The fine in the first instance did not deter Rathi, who continued to celebrate emphatically after dismissing Mumbai Indians' batter Naman Dhir.

Rathi has already taken six wickets in the ongoing IPL 2025 season at an economy rate of 7.62.

Lucknow Super Giants will next square off against KKR at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. Earlier, the fixture was set to be played on April 6 but it was postponed on the request of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).