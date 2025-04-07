Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Digvesh Rathi's response to reason for 'notebook celebration' floors idol Sunil Narine, Rishabh Pant: 'I'm from Delhi'

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 07, 2025 06:13 AM IST

Digvesh Rathi finally explained the reason behind his ‘notebook celebration’, leaving Sunil Narine, Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran in splits. 

Digvesh Rathi, a young Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner, has been one of the standout performers for this season, showcasing his prowess against some of the biggest names in international cricket. However, the 25-year-old has already been fined twice for his 'notebook celebration'. Two demerit points have also been added to his name. Ahead of the upcoming fixture against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025, Rathi finally explained the reason behind his celebration.

Digvesh Rathi finally explained the reason behind his ‘notebook celebration’(Reuters/KKR X Screengrab)
Digvesh Rathi finally explained the reason behind his ‘notebook celebration’(Reuters/KKR X Screengrab)

After the win against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow, Rathi revealed Sunil Narine being his idol. Hence, it is no surprise that LSG skipper Rishabh Pant introduced the young spinner to Narine at the Eden Gardens during a training session on Sunday.

When Rathi met Narine, Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran decided to pull the youngster's legs. When Rishabh Pant introduced Rathi to Narine, Nicholas Pooran asked the young spinner, "So tell me something. He doesn't celebrate. Why do you celebrate?"

When asked the question, Rathi answered short and simple: “I'm from Delhi.” This comment left Sunil Narine, Pooran, and Rishabh Pant in splits.

Rishabh Pant then said, "He's (Rathi) a ticket collector. He's (Narine) a wicket collector. He is writing the cheques."

The video of the same has been shared by the official X handle of Kolkata Knight Riders with the caption, “POV: Finally you met your idol.”

Rathi fined 50 per cent of his match fees

Earlier, the BCCI fined Digvesh Rathi 50 per cent of his match fees after the youngster refused to learn from his mistakes. "This was his second Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 this season, and hence, he has accumulated two Demerit Points, in addition to One Demerit Point which he accumulated during LSG’s match against Punjab Kings on April 01, 2025." the BCCI said in an official statement.

Earlier, Rathi was fined 25 per cent of his match fees for his first offence, deemed a Level 1 breach.

Against Punjab Kings, Rathi pulled out the notebook celebration after dismissing Priyansh Arya. For the uninitiated, the notebook celebration was made famous by West Indies pacer Kesrick Williams.

The fine in the first instance did not deter Rathi, who continued to celebrate emphatically after dismissing Mumbai Indians' batter Naman Dhir.

Rathi has already taken six wickets in the ongoing IPL 2025 season at an economy rate of 7.62.

Lucknow Super Giants will next square off against KKR at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 8. Earlier, the fixture was set to be played on April 6 but it was postponed on the request of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL Match Today along with SRH vs GT Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Digvesh Rathi's response to reason for 'notebook celebration' floors idol Sunil Narine, Rishabh Pant: 'I'm from Delhi'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On