Dwayne Bravo becomes first bowler to take 500 wickets in T20s

cricket

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:58 IST

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo on Wednesday became the first bowler to take 500 T20 wickets. Bravo achieved the feat during the CPL match between Trinbago Knight Riders and St Lucia Zouks. The all-rounder, who was one shy of the landmark, dismissed Zouks’ Rahkeem Cornwall for his prized 500th wicket in the fourth over of the match.

“It’s a great journey, I want to say thanks to all my team-mates. Thanks to all the teams that I play for around the world,” Bravo told Star Sports. “To be able to achieve that right here at home - this is where I started playing cricket you know? At age 8. It’s where it all started for me and I can’t be happier to get that 500 here at the Queen’s Park Oval.”

Bravo went on to claim the wicket of Roston Chase, clean bowling him before rain stopped play. Bravo, an integral part of West Indies’ two World T20 wins – in 2012 and 2016 – has played in almost all T20 cricket leagues around the world, including the Indian Premier League, Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League, Pakistan Super League and more. Having approximately represented 20 different teams, Bravo continues to be a star attraction in the shortest format of the game.

“This is a batsman’s game. We bowlers have it very hard. My position is I bowl at the back end of the innings to some quality players,” added Bravo. “So yes, I accept the fact that I go for runs, but as you can see, I also get wickets as well. And that is a part of the game. For me to dominate a batsman friendly game like this - I’m happy.”