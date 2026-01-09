ECB launches ‘thorough review’ of England's ‘behaviour, planning and preparation’ following Ashes debacle in Australia

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is in no mood to sweep the Ashes debacle under the carpet, and the cricket body has promised that it will conduct a review of what happened Down Under and how the team under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum lost out on the five-match series by a margin of 4-1. The Three Lions were touted to win their first Ashes series in Australia after 2010-11, but it wasn't meant to be as old problems returned, and players did not perform to their optimum level. The ECB will conduct a review of England's Ashes debacle (AFP)

The issues were there off the field, as well as reports of binge drinking, that surfaced during England's trip to Noosa during the gap between the second and third Tests. The calls are growing for head coach McCullum to be sacked after England failed to regain the urn.

Under McCullum and Stokes, England are yet to win a series against Australia and India. The success has evaded the side against the top teams and the Three Lions are also yet to reach the World Test Championship final even once.

In its assessment, the ECB was candid enough to admit that England failed to remain consistent throughout the Ashes series and hence Australia deservedly won the Ashes on home soil.

Also Read: Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum tore to shreds for England's dismal show in Ashes “This Ashes tour began with significant hope and anticipation, and it is therefore deeply disappointing that we have been unable to fulfil our ambition of winning the Ashes in Australia. While there were moments of strong performance and resilience during the series, including a hard-fought victory in the fourth Test in Melbourne, we were not consistent enough across all conditions and phases of the contest, and Australia ultimately deserved to retain the Ashes," ECB's Chief Executive Officer, Richard Gould, said in an official statement.

“We will take many lessons from this tour and are determined to improve quickly. Our focus is on regaining the Ashes in 2027. A thorough review of the campaign is already underway. This will cover tour planning and preparation, individual performance and behaviours, and our ability to adapt and respond effectively as circumstances require," he added.

‘Will implement changes’ The ECB also promised the cricket-loving public in the UK that the board will implement the changes in the coming few months, and most likely, it is set to be done and dusted before the beginning of the Test series between England and New Zealand in June 2026.

“The men’s team now moves on to Sri Lanka ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which begins in February, and we will implement the necessary changes over the coming months," Gould said.

“We are grateful for the courtesy and hospitality shown to us by Cricket Australia throughout the tour. As always, we are indebted to the travelling supporters who followed the team through thick and thin. Their loyalty and support have been humbling, and we are committed to repaying their faith with stronger performances in the future," he added.