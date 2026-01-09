Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum torn to shreds for England's dismal show in Ashes: ‘Sold us a lie for three years’

Former England opening batter Sir Geoffrey Boycott minced no words as he made a scathing assessment of captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum following the side's 1-4 defeat at the hands of Australia in the 2025-26 Ashes series. The visitors lost the fifth and final Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday by five wickets, leading to the Steve Smith-led Australia wrapping up a comfortable 4-1 series victory on home soil. Geoffrey Boycott showed no mercy as he lambasted both Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum (AFP)

Ever since Stokes and McCullum took over the reins of the Test side in 2022, England have failed to win a single series against India or Australia, and most of their wins have come against New Zealand, Pakistan and the West Indies.

England were expected to pose a challenge in front of Australia, considering the hosts were without Josh Hazlewood for the entire series. Pat Cummins also played just one Test while Nathan Lyon got injured midway through the series. However, the visitors failed to capitalise as both batting and bowling left much to be desired.

Also Read: ECB blasted for handling Harry Brook incident ‘loosely’; told to ‘look in the mirror’: ‘Brushed it under the carpet’ "England’s three wise men turned out to be the three stooges. Brendon McCullum, Rob Key and Ben Stokes sold a lie for three years. McCullum’s philosophy is do your own thing. Play without a care in the world. Nobody tells them off, no accountability, and nobody gets dropped so they just keep doing the same daft things," Boycott wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

"Why should the players change, adapt or improve if the coach and captain are okay with it? People are now getting fed up with this way of playing and if Key keeps backing McCullum to allow the players to continue making the same mistakes then his job may be on the line," he added.

Boycott also said that the former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter McCullum is a bit of a gambler in his coaching methods hence it is the main reason why the current side hasn't shown any signs of changing their ways despite the growing criticism.

“I like McCullum. I don’t know anyone who doesn’t like him and he has been a breath of fresh air for England cricket which has been exciting and invigorating. But he is a gambler who thinks he is always going to win his money back. That’s how casinos always win in the end. How many hopefuls start well but finish in tears? The reason is they don’t know when to stop or change their routine,” he wrote.

‘Need discipline’ Both Stokes and McCullum have expressed their desire to continue as captain and coach. England's next series is in June against New Zealand; hence there is a lot of time for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to do a thorough review.

“This sort of free licence to do whatever you please with no consequence is holding England back. We have some very talented cricketers but that skill is not being harnessed. To get to the next level we need a different discipline and structure to the way the players prepare and think,” wrote Boycott.

“If the three wise men stay then the ECB has to make sure there is some sort of change. Key should be told to invite a couple of the past great players like Ian Botham, Graham Gooch and David Gower to sit with him and McCullum, and even the captain, to receive first-hand some fresh and different ideas. The ex-players have been winners in Ashes series so know what they are talking about. How many times can I say we former players want England to win,” he added.