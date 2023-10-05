England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Repeat of 2019 final kicks off tournament in Ahmedabad
England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of ENG vs NZ from the World Cup here.
England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: England and New Zealand faced off in what arguably is the greatest cricket World Cup final of all time in 2019, one that is spoken and debated about to this day. Well, some of those debates could be silenced if New Zealand win the curtain-raiser of the 2023 World Cup on a canter. Ben Stokes was a protagonist of that ridiculous game at Lord's and while he returned from ODI retirement for this tournament, England could be forced to play without him today. Stokes' last ODI appearance was a stunning 182 against the Kiwis.
Let's be under no illusions - this match doesn't even come close to the World Cup final in terms of the occasion or the importance, for now. This is the first game of the group stage and the last World Cup showed that any slip-up could prove costly as the group stage comes to an end. If one wants to look back at what happened the last time these two sides faced each other in an ODI World Cup, New Zealand were restricted to a total of 2241/8. They seemed to be cruising to victory but Stokes somehow scored an unbeaten 84 off 98 and tied the final. Then came the Super Over, which ended in a tie. Another Super Over came and that ended in a tie too but this time, the result was declared in England's favour as they had hit more boundaries than New Zealand over the course of the tournament.
Follow all the updates here:
- Oct 05, 2023 11:09 AM IST
England vs New Zealand Live Score: To Ben or not to Ben
England vs New Zealand Live Score: Ben Stokes has been dealing with knee problems and while he came out of retirement and smashed a truly stunning 182 off 124 balls on September 13 at The Oval against New Zealand. He hasn't played since. Captain Jos Buttler's description of the all-rounder's problems puts a bit of a question mark over whether England would risk playing Stokes today. "He's got a slight sort of niggle in his hip, fingers crossed it will be good news for us. We'll make the right call. If he's not fit to play he's not fit to play and if he is we can make that decision," Buttler said as quoted by Sky Sports. "You don't want to take big risks on someone at the start of the tournament, nearer the end you may need to take more of a risk," he further added.
- Oct 05, 2023 10:56 AM IST
England vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand full squad
England vs New Zealand Live Score: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham
- Oct 05, 2023 10:50 AM IST
England vs New Zealand Live Score: England full squad
England vs New Zealand Live Score: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey
- Oct 05, 2023 10:48 AM IST
England vs New Zealand Live Score: IT'S THE WORLD CUP!
England vs New Zealand Live Score: Well, hello there. Frequency of ODI matches have gone down in recent years, what with the flashy T20 toy proving to be so enjoyable for everyone, and the few that have been played in recent years were all with this tournament serving as a context. Well, the context is the reality now. All that team building and hand wringing has led to teams presenting themselves the way they will over the course of the next few days. It all starts off with a match between England and New Zealand - two teams who played a fairly boring, run of the mill final that was decided by boundary count rule after the match and two Super Overs were tied. Something that happens everyday. Nothing unusual about it. All won by the "barest of margins", which is pretty standard in cricket. No? Good, so you know what kind of clash we could have today.