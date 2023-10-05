England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Repeat of 2019 final kicks off tournament in Ahmedabad

England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: England and New Zealand faced off in what arguably is the greatest cricket World Cup final of all time in 2019, one that is spoken and debated about to this day. Well, some of those debates could be silenced if New Zealand win the curtain-raiser of the 2023 World Cup on a canter. Ben Stokes was a protagonist of that ridiculous game at Lord's and while he returned from ODI retirement for this tournament, England could be forced to play without him today. Stokes' last ODI appearance was a stunning 182 against the Kiwis. England vs New Zealand Live Score:(AFP)

Let's be under no illusions - this match doesn't even come close to the World Cup final in terms of the occasion or the importance, for now. This is the first game of the group stage and the last World Cup showed that any slip-up could prove costly as the group stage comes to an end. If one wants to look back at what happened the last time these two sides faced each other in an ODI World Cup, New Zealand were restricted to a total of 2241/8. They seemed to be cruising to victory but Stokes somehow scored an unbeaten 84 off 98 and tied the final. Then came the Super Over, which ended in a tie. Another Super Over came and that ended in a tie too but this time, the result was declared in England's favour as they had hit more boundaries than New Zealand over the course of the tournament.