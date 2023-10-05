News / Cricket / England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Repeat of 2019 final kicks off tournament in Ahmedabad
Live

England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Repeat of 2019 final kicks off tournament in Ahmedabad

Oct 05, 2023 11:12 AM IST
OPEN APP

England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of ENG vs NZ from the World Cup here.

England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: England and New Zealand faced off in what arguably is the greatest cricket World Cup final of all time in 2019, one that is spoken and debated about to this day. Well, some of those debates could be silenced if New Zealand win the curtain-raiser of the 2023 World Cup on a canter. Ben Stokes was a protagonist of that ridiculous game at Lord's and while he returned from ODI retirement for this tournament, England could be forced to play without him today. Stokes' last ODI appearance was a stunning 182 against the Kiwis.

England vs New Zealand Live Score:
England vs New Zealand Live Score:(AFP)

Let's be under no illusions - this match doesn't even come close to the World Cup final in terms of the occasion or the importance, for now. This is the first game of the group stage and the last World Cup showed that any slip-up could prove costly as the group stage comes to an end. If one wants to look back at what happened the last time these two sides faced each other in an ODI World Cup, New Zealand were restricted to a total of 2241/8. They seemed to be cruising to victory but Stokes somehow scored an unbeaten 84 off 98 and tied the final. Then came the Super Over, which ended in a tie. Another Super Over came and that ended in a tie too but this time, the result was declared in England's favour as they had hit more boundaries than New Zealand over the course of the tournament.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 05, 2023 11:09 AM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live Score: To Ben or not to Ben

    England vs New Zealand Live Score: Ben Stokes has been dealing with knee problems and while he came out of retirement and smashed a truly stunning 182 off 124 balls on September 13 at The Oval against New Zealand. He hasn't played since. Captain Jos Buttler's description of the all-rounder's problems puts a bit of a question mark over whether England would risk playing Stokes today. "He's got a slight sort of niggle in his hip, fingers crossed it will be good news for us. We'll make the right call. If he's not fit to play he's not fit to play and if he is we can make that decision," Buttler said as quoted by Sky Sports. "You don't want to take big risks on someone at the start of the tournament, nearer the end you may need to take more of a risk," he further added.

  • Oct 05, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand full squad

    England vs New Zealand Live Score: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham

  • Oct 05, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live Score: England full squad

    England vs New Zealand Live Score: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Reece Topley, David Willey

  • Oct 05, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    England vs New Zealand Live Score: IT'S THE WORLD CUP!

    England vs New Zealand Live Score: Well, hello there. Frequency of ODI matches have gone down in recent years, what with the flashy T20 toy proving to be so enjoyable for everyone, and the few that have been played in recent years were all with this tournament serving as a context. Well, the context is the reality now. All that team building and hand wringing has led to teams presenting themselves the way they will over the course of the next few days. It all starts off with a match between England and New Zealand - two teams who played a fairly boring, run of the mill final that was decided by boundary count rule after the match and two Super Overs were tied. Something that happens everyday. Nothing unusual about it. All won by the "barest of margins", which is pretty standard in cricket. No? Good, so you know what kind of clash we could have today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cricket world cup world cup

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers, fans in Dharamshala

cricket
Published on Oct 05, 2023 11:12 AM IST

Dharamshala is a tourist’s delight. If you are travelling to Dharmashala for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, here are tips on must-see/eat/do/buy.

The HPCA Stadium is a thing of beauty.(PTI)
ByPreeti Verma Lal

ENG vs NZ Live Score, World Cup 2023: Blockbuster clash kicks it all off

England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: Follow live score and updates of ENG vs NZ from the World Cup here.

Live live England vs New Zealand Live Score:(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Oct 05, 2023 11:12 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

World Cup nostalgia: MS Dhoni’s India bring mighty Australia down to their knees

In Part 3 of our series, we look back at one of the most riveting WC quarterfinals of all time, when India avenged their 2003 final defeat to Australia

Yuvraj, the Player of the Match, fittingly finished the chase off in style, backing away and thrashing Lee through the covers with 14 deliveries to spare
cricket
Published on Oct 05, 2023 09:56 AM IST
ByR Kaushik

Watch: Buttler's witty answer to absurd 'Broad, Anderson' query is pure gold

Given their long absence from ODIs, Buttler could have mocked the reporter for the absurd query, but he rather handled it with a witty reply.

England's Jos Buttler during a press conference(REUTERS)
cricket
Published on Oct 05, 2023 09:45 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

ODI World Cup, 1st match: ENG vs NZ head-to-head record and form guide

Defending champions England will meet last edition's runners-up New Zealand in the ICC World Cup 2023 opener on Thursday.

England's Ben Stokes is congratulated by New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson after Stokes is dismissed for 182(AP)
cricket
Published on Oct 05, 2023 08:44 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Ravi Shastri stumps Babar Azam with ‘biriyani’ query; Pakistan captain reacts

Ravi Shastri asked Babar Azam to express his love for Hyderabad's biryani on ICC Captains’ Call.

Babar received a polite enquiry from Shastri (AP-Reuters)
cricket
Published on Oct 05, 2023 07:18 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

England vs New Zealand live streaming, ODI World Cup: When and where to watch

England vs New Zealand live streaming: Kane Williamson won't play the opener against England. Tom Latham will lead the Black Caps in his absence.

England vs New Zealand live streaming, ODI World Cup 2023(REUTERS)
cricket
Published on Oct 05, 2023 06:49 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Move over Kohli and Rohit, Ganguly keeping eye on India's rising star at WC

Sourav Ganguly was asked to name the player he is looking forward to watching at the ICC World Cup.

Not Kohli or Rohit, Ganguly will keep an eye on India's rising star in the ODI World Cup(AFP-ANI)
cricket
Published on Oct 05, 2023 06:42 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

India at World Cup: Kohli enjoys extended net session in closed-door practice

Virat Kohli's extended net session was the focal point of Team India's first training session in Chennai.

India's Virat Kohli during a practice session(PTI)
cricket
Updated on Oct 04, 2023 11:00 PM IST
PTI | , Chennai

In sleepy Ahmedabad, the World Cup buzz is missing

This World Cup being of the longer white-ball version, lacking the pace and packaging of T20 cricket and the rich history of Test cricket, surely needs some

The captain of respective teams pose with the World Cup trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AFP)
cricket
Updated on Oct 05, 2023 07:52 AM IST
ByRasesh Mandani, Ahmedabad

World Cup: India's home advantage is an illusion. A repeat of 2011 won't be easy

Rohit Sharma’s side must live up to the tag as super World Cup favourites at home with their success also vital to boost the ODI format.

(L to R) Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan with his counterparts South Africa's Temba Bavuma, New Zealand's Kane Williamson, India's Rohit Sharma, Pakistan's Babar Azam, England's Jos Buttler, Australia's Pat Cummins, Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi and Netherlands' Scott Edwards pose for photograph (AFP)
cricket
Updated on Oct 05, 2023 09:12 AM IST
BySomshuvra Laha, Kolkata

Pakistan's Azam surprised by Indian welcome: 'It's like we're at home'

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said his team "was not expecting" the warm reception they have received in India.

India's captain Rohit Sharma, left and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam chat during captain's press conference on the eve of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad(AP)
cricket
Published on Oct 04, 2023 09:30 PM IST
AFP |

Watch: Rohit Sharma stuns reporter with internet-breaking reply on Captain’s Day

Rohit Sharma was quick to issue a savage response when a reporter quizzed the India skipper about the 2019 World Cup final.

Rohit was flummoxed by a reporter's query during the ICC Captains’ Call event(Twitter/Star Sports screengrab)
cricket
Updated on Oct 04, 2023 10:19 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Ben Stokes doubtful for England's World Cup opener; Brook may debut

Stokes, who reversed his shock one-day retirement to return to the squad, has not yet been ruled out of what would be a re-match of the 2019 final.

England head coach Matthew Mott and Ben Stokes during practice (REUTERS)
cricket
Updated on Oct 04, 2023 10:18 PM IST
Reuters | , Ahmedabad

Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Hyderabad

If you are in the city for a couple of days, here’s a list of all that you should see/do/shop/eat.

The Rajiv Gandhi international stadium is ready for the World Cup.(Getty)
cricket
Published on Oct 04, 2023 05:28 PM IST
ByPreeti Verma Lal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out