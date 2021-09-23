'Enjoying the way I am batting': Shikhar Dhawan after regaining IPL 2021 Orange Cap

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Friday continued his good run of form in the Indian Premier League as he stepped out to chase 135 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Despite his opening partner Prithvi Shaw getting dismissed early for 11, Dhawan carried on and settled down DC's innings along with a returning Shreyas Iyer.

Dhawan and Iyer added 52 runs together as the left-hander scored 42 runs off 37 balls. His innings comprised of six fours and a six. He was undone by Rashid Khan in the 11th over, but the damage was already done.

Dhawan's 42-run innings helped him climb back to top of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list and regain the cap from Punjab Kings' KL Rahul. On being asked about the same, Dhawan said that he is enjoying the way he is batting as of now.

“I'm enjoying wearing the cap, I'm enjoying the way I'm timing the ball. Not very true, this surface, it stopped a bit, and we had to plan the game according to the wicket.” he said on Star Sports after the match.

"So it was good to go out there and secure a win. I consciously made an effort to increase the tempo and strike-rate, because I wanted to be an impacful player for my side.

"It was just about the execution. Rabada and Nortje are our gun bowlers. Rabada always gets us the wicket.

“Nortje has great pace and his game has improved too, so they are troubling the batsmen. Absolutely enjoying being at the top of the table,” Dhawan signed off.

