IPL 2021: 'What is he doing' - Brian Lara shocked at Kedar Jadhav's review after being given out LBW to Anrich Norte

As Delhi Capitals knocked over the woefully out of form Sunrisers Hyderabad comfortably by eight wickets, several players emerged as stars. Shreyas Iyer returned to the team with an unbeaten knock of 47, while Shikhar Dhawan got to 400 runs this season by recapturing the Orange Cap. Kagiso Rabada picked up 3/37 and Rishabh Pant blasted his way to 35* off 21 balls with three fours and two sixes.

However, the Player of the Match award belonged to Anrich Nortje, who racked up lethal pace and grabbed 2/12. Nortje, who missed the first leg of IPL 2021 due to an injury could not have hoped for a better match to make a mark, picking up the wickets of David Warner in the first over and later that of Kedar Jadav.

Impressed with the bowling of the South African duo of Rabada and Nortje, former West Indies captain Brian Lara praised both pacers, especially the latter for the control he possessed.

"It shows the fact that those guys were playing cricket for South Africa and they came into the IPL in good shape. He is a sharp bowler. What is also very important is that he bowls straight and doesn’t give you much room. And that wicket was typical. Straight and plumb," Lara said on Star Sports after DC’s eight-wicket-win over SRH in Dubai on Wednesday.

The former West Indies captain was flabbergasted seeing Jadhav take a review while he appeared stone dead at the first instance. Nortje rapped Jadav on the pads and the ball seemed to be crashing into the middle stump. However, Jadhav after a discussion with his partner, took the review but as expected, it couldn't save him. Lara said he was amazed seeing the batsman review the decision, failing to wrap his head around it.

"Why would he need to review that? To actually go and ask for that referral was unbelievable. We couldn’t believe it. We were like 'what is he doing'," he said.

