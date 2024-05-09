‘Even if we got 250, they would've chased it': KL Rahul speechless at Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma's six-hitting

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul agreed that they were way short of a competitive total but added that the way Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were going, it seemed like even 250 would not have been safe. SRH rewrote the record books by chasing down the 166-run target set by LSG in just 9.4 overs with all wickets intact. This is the most runs scored by any team in 10 overs in the history of the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma celebrate(PTI)

Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first. When LSG started their innings, it appeared that the surface was slower than usual and it wasn't easy to score runs. They had horrible powerplay and if it wasn't for Ayush Badoni (55* off 30) and Nicholas Pooran (48* off 26), they would have struggled to even get past the 150-run mark.

Rahul lauded Badoni and Pooran's efforts towards the backend of their innings but said they were about 40-50 runs short. "Once you're on the losing side, always question marks but we thought it was a good decision to put runs on the board. Ayush and Nicholas fought well to put 166 on the board. I felt we were 40-50 short, but even if we'd got 250, they would've chased it," Rahul said after the match.

Chasing a modest target of 166, Head (89 not out, 30 balls, 8x4, 8x6) and Sharma (75 not out, 28 balls, 8x4, 6x6) toyed with LSG bowlers, finding boundaries and sixes at will to canter home in just 9.4 overs.

The win propelled SRH to the third position in the standings with 14 points from 12 games, while LSG are struggling at the sixth spot with 12 points from the same number of matches.

The result also meant that five-time champions Mumbai Indians, currently ninth with eight points from 12 matches, are out of the play-off race.

‘I’m lost for words': KL Rahul on Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma

Rahul said he was at a loss for words to describe what Head and Sharma did. "I'm lost for words. We've watched that batting on TV but that was unreal. Everything was hitting the middle of the bat, kudos to their skill, they've worked very hard on their six-hitting. They didn't give a chance to see what the wicket was playing like in the second innings. The pitch didn't change much. When you have two batters coming so hard in the powerplay and connecting everything from the middle, it's difficult. The only way to stop them was to get wickets, but that didn't happen," Rahul added.

Head, who smashed eight fours and eight sixes, was adjudged Player of the Match. "A lot of fun, Abhi and I have had good partnerships. It was nice to get it done. Very very good fun. [What's changed] Just concentrating harder, trying to get into good positions. We got ahead of the rate and thought it was a great opportunity to maximise that," he said.