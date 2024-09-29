Ex-BCCI chief selector's bold prediction for KL Rahul's future at LSG: ‘May see a change of guard’

The IPL retention rules are out, and many are now waiting to see whether KL Rahul will continue his association with Lucknow Super Giants or whether the two parties will end their association. After an IPL match between LSG and SRH, Lucknow owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated chat with skipper Rahul on the ground as the result didn't go in their favour. It didn't look pleasant as Goenka looked miffed with the team's performances, and many suggested he should have waited to get to the dressing room or a meeting room to have that conversation instead of doing it in a public place. KL Rahul had a tough time at LSG last season both as captain and batter.(AFP)

However, the two recently met in Kolkata and reportedly had a chat regarding the franchise's plans for the next season.

Former BCCI chief selector Saba Karim feels that LSG might retain KL Rahul for the next season alongside Nicholas Pooran, but the latter would be their first pick.

"Nicholas Pooran has to be the No. 1 pick for them. They do have some options but top of the game has to be KL Rahul if they want to continue with him. Whatever we have noticed, it seems like they would retain him. It has to be KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran", he said on Sports 18.

However, Karim made a bold claim that LSG might sack Rahul as captain and choose Pooran to take over the leadership charge of the side.

"We may see a change of guard at the top. So what about Nicholas Pooran because he has led sides in some of the other leagues. So we may see a change of guard but they may go ahead with KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran as the two obvious picks. What about Quinton de Kock? He is the other option they have," the former India wicketkeeper-batter added.

‘Amit Mishra can be your uncapped player’

Meanwhile, a team can retain a maximum of six players ahead of the mega auction. It can be either via retention or by using the Right to Match (RTM) option.

Karim further suggested that LSG might look for Ayush Badoni as another retention option for the uncapped player category. While he also feel that veteran Amit Mishra could also be an uncapped option for them with new rules introduced by the BCCI for inactive and retired players.

"I am looking at Ayush Badoni. He is in fine form and he will be a mainstay for LSG. Now he can bowl his right-arm off-spinners in case it is required. Ravi Bishnoi is another option. What about Amit Mishra? He can be your uncapped player," he observed.