Excited for India tour? ‘Not really,’ says Moeen Ali; hinting at Test retirement again?

After England's lead spinner Jack Leach got injured, Moeen Ali got a surprise recall to the England Test team for the Ashes. England captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum had very few options for the spin department. Moeen was happy to take back his retirement. The all-rounder played the first Test, was out of the second due to an injured finger and then returned in the third to play a key role in England’s victory at Headingley, taking important wickets in the second innings. England's Moeen Ali(Action Images via Reuters)

Due to Ollie Pope’s shoulder injury, Moeen also found himself with a greater batting role. He was pushed up to number 3 in the second innings and although the move didn't yield the desired results - he was out for 5 - the left-hander does provide extra options to England, especially after the return of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood in the XI.

Moeen looks set to be England’s spinner for the last two Ashes Tests as the hosts look to come back from being 1-2 down. But questions have begun to be asked about whether Moeen will stay on for the crucial tour of India next year, which is England’s next major assignment in the World Test Championship. After a torrid tour in 2021, England will be looking for redemption through ‘Bazball’ but having capable spinners for the tour will be key.

Ahead of the Old Trafford Test, the 66-Test veteran was asked whether he has thought about the India tour. The all-rounder was non-committal in his answer.

“Not really, to be honest with you. I think for me, it’s about getting through these two games if I play these two games,” said Moeen. “It’s not easy, I find Test cricket really hard. It is the hardest and best format out there, for sure.”

Moeen announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2021 but was called back into the fold by Stokes. It is unclear if he will remain in the picture as a spinner in India, where Jack Leach will likely get the nod, and England might reintroduce exciting young prospect Rehan Ahmed after his debut against Pakistan.

The 36-year-old did speak about how much he has enjoyed the England camp during the Ashes series. “But I’ve really enjoyed my time since I’ve come back, and it’s been a brilliant environment. I wish it was this 5 years ago.”

Moeen leaves Test future to Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum

Moeen concluded by pointing out that discussions would take place with the new unit of leadership after the series, but he didn’t want the future of his Test career to be a distraction from doing his best in the ongoing series.

“I’m not thinking too far ahead, I’m sure Baz and Stokesy will probably speak to me after the series or after the summer, but for me at the moment it’s just this series. I’m not saying yes, I’m not saying no.”

England got off to a poor start despite remaining competitive in both of the first two Tests, but fought back well in Leeds. The Manchester Test will be all-important, a must-win if England want a shot at the series and the chance to regain the urn on home turf.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON