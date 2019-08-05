‘Fitter, leaner, outstanding composure,’ Virat Kohli identifies youngster as ‘big factor’ for India in T20Is

cricket

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:27 IST

India sealed the three-match T20I series with a 22-run win (DLS method) over West Indies in the second T20I at Florida on Sunday. The Men in Blue displayed an all-round performance to get the better of the Windies in a match which was decided by the DLS method as rain suspended play when West Indies were 98 for four in 15.3 overs, still needing 69 runs off just 27 balls. They needed to be at 120 as per the DLS method.

Batting first, Rohit Sharma top-scored with 67 off runs off 51 balls, setting India up for a challenging total before Krunal Pandya (20 off 13 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja propped up the innings by smashing 20 runs in the final over, which was bowled by Keemo Paul. India finished with 167 for 5.

India captain Virat Kohli agreed that it was a clinical performance from his side.

“Had a really clinical game today… Feels great to win the series with one match left,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

Also Read: ‘Bedi tried to get his undeserving son in Delhi team’: Gambhir

The Indian captain singled out young all-rounder Washington Sundar for high praise. “Starting with the new ball, the way Sundar has bowled against guys who come hard at the ball, he’s done a tremendous job. The composure he’s shown has been outstanding,” said Kohli.

Sundar, who opened the bowling for India in both the T20Is, did a commendable job with the new ball. Unlike the first T20I, Sundar did not strike in the first over of the match but he bowled six dot balls to Narine and conceded only 1 run courtesy a wide down the leg side in the first over.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma surpasses Gayle to smash T20I sixes record

It was Sundar’s accuracy and length variation that bottled up Narine, sending Windies’ plans for a flying start for a toss.

In his next over, Sundar once again bowled two consecutive dot balls to Narine before he decided to give him the charge but lost his stumps after failing to make contact. Sundar gave away only 1 run in his first two overs to choke the West Indies chase.

Kohli credited Sundar’s fitness and termed him a ‘factor’ for India going ahead in T20s, keeping the World Cup in mind.

“He’s become fitter, leaner and is very handy with the bat as well. He is definitely going to be a factor for us,” added Kohli.

India next travel to Guyana for the final T20I of the three-match series.

“T20 is always going to be an exciting game for people to watch. Haven’t played in Guyana before, great opportunity to experience how it’s going to be like,” Kohli signed off.

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 09:22 IST