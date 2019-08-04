India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma surpasses Chris Gayle to smash T20I sixes record

cricket

Rohit Sharma has become the cricketer with most sixes in T20 internationals after surpassing Chris Gayle in the elite list. Rohit needed two sixes to eclipse Gayle and he has done that by hitting one six off Keemo Paul, and the second one against Sunil Narine en route to his fifty in the second T20I against West Indies. He was dismissed for a score of 67 runs by Oshane Thomas.

Rohit looked in good touch on a slow and sluggish pitch in the first T20I also as he top-scored for India with 24 runs. He has hit 2 sixes against West Indies as India won the match by 4 wickets. It looked as if Rohit is going to surpass Gayle in the first T20 but got caught by Kieron Pollard on the boundary off the bowling of Sunil Narine.

Rohit has been in good touch for India in limited-overs cricket and was the highest run-getter in the Cricket World Cup in England with 5 centuries to his name. He is also the highest run-scorer in the T20Is.

Also, Rohit now has the most number of scores above 50 in the shortest format. Currently, he has twenty-one 50+ scores and has surpassed his captain Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma has scored more than 400 runs against WI in T20Is and enjoys himself against the Windies attack. Rohit has the most runs by an Indian batsman against WI in T20Is and is en route to become the highest run-getter scorer against WI in T20Is.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 20:57 IST