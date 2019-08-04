India vs West Indies 2nd T20l Highlights: India beat West Indies by 22 runs (DLS) to seal series

Highlights: India defeated West Indies by 22 runs (DLS) to seal the three-match series after rain halted play during the second T20I encounter. Rovman Powell scored a half century while Krunal Pandya took two quick wickets after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Washington Sundar struck early to hand India the advantage. Earlier, Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant half century while Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja provided the late fireworks as India posted 167/5. Rohit scored 67 but two wickets each for Oshane Thomas and Sheldon Cottrell stopped the flow of runs for the time being. However, Jadeja and Pandya added 20 runs in the final over to take their team to a competitive total.On Saturday, India defeated West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

00:12 hrs IST Impressive Run Most consecutive wins against WI in T20Is: 5 Pakistan (2016-17) 5 India (2018-19) * 4 South Africa (2008-10) 4 Sri Lanka (2009-12) 4 Australia (2010-12) 4 Pakistan (2017-18)





00:05 hrs IST IND seal series The match has been officially called off due to heavy rainfall and India have won the match by 22 runs (DLS). The DLS par score was 120 but West Indies fell well short of the score. As a result, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series.





23:09 hrs IST Match Halted Players are going off. Groundstaff have brought the covers out. It is dark out in the middle and the cloud cover is not making things easy. The par score is 120 and right now, India are comfortably placed to win the match.





23:00 hrs IST Two for Krunal Another wicket for Krunal Pandya and this is a huge one! Rovman Powell was the batsman in form for West Indies and he is trapped LBW for 54. West Indies are 85 for the loss of four wickets.





22:56 hrs IST Pooran Out A brilliant catch in the deep by Manish Pandey and Krunal Pandya has taken the wicket of Nicholas Pooran. The left-hander was looking quite dangerous but he mistimed the shot and Pandey was able to keep his calm and complete the catch on the second go. West Indies 84/3





22:52 hrs IST Fifty for Powell Rovman Powell scores a fifty His 2nd fifty in T20Is The 3rd batsman after L Simmons and DJ Bravo to score a fifty against India at number 4 in T20Is





22:48 hrs IST 50-run Partnership 50-run partnership between Powell/Pooran The first time after 24 T20I innings has the 3rd-wkt WI partnership been of atleast 50 runs The duo’s first 50 run stand in T20Is (2 inns batted together)





22:43 hrs IST Crucial Period 99 runs need from 51 balls. Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran have played well till now but they will have to accelerate quickly now if they want to make this match competitive. WI 69/2





22:36 hrs IST 10 overs gone The match still hangs evenly in balance - but India would need to break this partnership between Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell. 10 overs gone, WI 62/2





22:28 hrs IST Windies back in the game The partnership blossoming between Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell has put Windies back in the game. Powell goes for a massive six against Washington Sundar, and this brings up 50 for the hosts. 8.1 overs gone, WI 52/2





22:19 hrs IST WI steady innings Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell have steadied the innings somewhat after the loss of the openers. However, India have introduced Navdeep Saini into the attack and if he can repeat his show from yesterday, we are up for an absolute treat! WI 25/2 after 6 overs.





22:12 hrs IST Double Strike Evin Lewis departs for a duck Back to back ducks in T20Is; both times dismissed by B Kumar His 3rd duck in T20Is Evin Lewis against India (5 inns played): 2 centuries, 3 single digit score (including 2 ducks) Sunil Narine dismissed by W Sundar for 4 (12) This was the 1st time that Sunil Narine was opening in a T20 international match. Sunil Narine’s 6th consecutive single digit dismissal in T20Is W Sundar delivers a wicket maiden over 12 wickets total taken by Sundar in T20Is, the most by an Indian teenager





22:05 hrs IST Sundar strikes Washington Sundar strikes for India as he castled Sunil Narine, West Indies 8/2. A wild attempt to play a big shot but the ball evaded his bat and crashed into the middle stumps. This is a great start for Virat Kohli and Co!





22:00 hrs IST Bhuvi strikes A slower ball and a good caught and bowled effort means that Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struck on the second over of the innings. Evin Lewis miscued the shot completely and Bhuvi completed a great catch as West Indies are 3 for the loss of one wicket.





21: 53 hrs IST West Indies’ innings begins West Indies are starting with Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis while India are continuing to open the bowling with Washington Sundar.





21:40 hrs IST IND post 167/5 6 6 0 1 6 1 - What an over! Three sixes for Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja as India finish their innings on 167/5. This was a special effort from the duo and considering the dual bounce of the pitch, the visitors will be quite happy with the effort.





21:33 hrs IST Another wicket A short pitched delivery from Sheldon Cottrell and Manish Pandey ended up giving an easy catch to the wicket-keeper. Another wicket goes down as India are 143/5





21:29 hrs IST Virat Kohli Dismissal Virat Kohli dismissed by Cotrell for 28 (23) 28 today is however, Kohli’s best score in T20Is at Lauderhill Back to back dismissals against Sheldon Cottrell for Kohli





21:24 hrs IST Kohli castled Another wicket goes down! Sheldon Cottrell has dismissed Virat Kohli for 28 and India are four down now! A rash shot from the India skipper and the ball crashed into the middle and leg stump! India 132/4





21:21 hrs IST Stat Attack; Rohit dismissal Rohit Sharma departs for 67 (51) This is now his 2nd highest score against WI in T20Is 2nd time he is dismissed by Oshane Thomas in T20Is With 425 runs, he now is the highest run getter against WI in T20Is With 107 sixes, he now has the most sixes in T20Is





21:16 hrs IST Another wicket down Rishabh Pant’s disastrous form continues as he is dismissed Oshane Thomas for 4. The youngster tried to run the delivery down thirdman but could only manage to play it directly to Kieron Pollard! IND 126/3





21:09 hrs IST Rohit out Oshane Thomas strikes for West Indies as Rohit Sharma departs for 67. A bouncer from Thomas and Rohit mistimed the shot completely as Shimron Hetmyer completed an easy catch. IND 116/2





21:00 hrs IST Stat Attack: Rohit Sharma Fifty for Rohit Sharma His 17th T20I fifty His 3rd against West Indies His 21st 50+ score in T20Is, now the most by a player in T20Is He also completes 106 sixes in T20Is, now the most by a player in T20Is (surpassing C Gayle)





20:55 hrs IST Fifty for Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma now has the highest number of sixes in T20 history. He also became the batsman with the highest number of 50+ scores with a brilliant half century! India 87/1 after 11 overs.





20:52 hrs IST Stat Attack: Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan departs for 23 (16) 2nd time dismissed out bowled in T20Is this year The opening partnership of 67 today is now India’s 2nd highest against WI in T20Is It is also India’s 2nd highest opening partnership in T20Is this year





20:45 hrs IST Dhawan out You miss, I hit! A straight delivery from Keemo Paul and it was enough to castle Shikhar Dhawan for 23. The left-hander made a mess of the shot and missed the ball completely as India are 67/1 after 7.5 overs





20:42 hrs IST Partnership Record Most 50+ partnerships in T20Is: 11 – Martin Guptill & Kane Williamson 10 – Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan 09 – Kyle Coetzer & George Munsey 09 – David Warner & Shane Watson





20:37 hrs IST Solid Start 7 overs gone. India are 61 for no loss. This has been a good show from Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma who have both scored at a brisk pace and it is exactly the start that India would have hoped for today.





20:31 hrs IST 50-run Partnership 50-run stand for the opening wicket The 2nd 50-run opening stand for India in T20Is in the last 3 T20I innings. The 10th 50+ partnership for the duo (Shikhar/Rohit) in T20Is; now the joint 2nd most by a pair in T20Is





20:25 hrs IST Spin Introduced Sunil Narine is introduced into the attack and although the first few deliveries were treated with respect, Rohit Sharma ended the over with a boundary straight down the ground. After 5 overs, India are 39 for no loss.





20:19 hrs IST Dhawan joins the party Shikhar Dhawan joins the party as he pulls Sheldon Cottrell for the boundary and this is a brilliant start for India. Rohit Sharma have also looked in good touch and after 3.2 overs, India are 27 for no loss.





20:14 hrs IST Kohli Speaks “Looks an okay wicket today. The moisture from yesterday morning is gone. Think the pitch will get slower and slower. First six overs the ball is going to come on nicely. Important to assess the pitch once the ball gets older. Have to think on the feet on such a pitch,” Virat Kohli said at the toss.





20:08 hrs IST Review Wasted A strong shout from Nicholas Pooran as he thought Shikhar Dhawan has edged one to him but the review went in India’s favour. West Indies have now lost their review in the very first over and this can prove quite costly. IND 7/0





20:01 hrs IST Match Time Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for India as Oshane Thomas was given the ball. Good start for Rohit as he scored a boundary off the first ball of the innings. IND 5/0





19:52 hrs IST Pre-Match Stats 50: Sunil Narine will be playing in his 50th T20 international. 20: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma both jointly holds the record for most fifty plus scores in T20Is. 2: With 104 sixes, Rohit Sharma is 2 sixes away from becoming the player with most sixes in T20Is. He is currently behind Chris Gayle (105). 121: KL Rahul is 121 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20Is. He can become the 7th Indian to achieve this landmark in T20Is. He can also become the fastest batsman to reach this milestone if Rahul achieves this in his next T20I innings. He has batted in 24 innings so far in T20Is. 70: Shikhar Dhawan is 70 runs away from completing 7,000 runs in T20Is 3: Sheldon Cottrell is 3 wickets behind from completing 100 wickets in T20s. 45: Rovman Powell is 45 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in T20s 1: West Indies need one more victory to complete 50 wins in T20Is. West Indies will become the 8th team to reach this landmark 66: Rohit Sharma needs 66 runs to become the highest runs scorer against WI in T20Is. Rohit currently has 358 runs and is 3rd highest after Babar Azam (403) and Alex Hales (423) 110*: KL Rahul has high score at this venue against West Indies in 2016.





19:44 hrs IST West Indies XI West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas





19:39 hrs IST India XI India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Navdeep Saini, K Khaleel Ahmed





19:32 hrs IST IND opt to bat India have won the toss and they have decided to bat first. The visitors have made no changes to their playing XI while West Indies have made one adjustment to their side.





19:23 hrs IST Pitch Report This pitch is still very solid. Most critical thing is there are some dark spots here, due to the overnight rain. Yesterday was a little tacky, today could be the same due to the moisture. Any team winning the toss would want to bowl first.





19:20 hrs IST Team Changes While India won’t try to make any changes in their playing eleven and would stick to the winning combination, West Indies could include an extra spinner in place of Rovman Powell as the wicket might again be on the slower side.





19:11 hrs IST Kieron Pollard vs Navdeep Saini Navdeep Saini was the star of India’s bowling attack in the 1st T20I. Kieron Pollard was the only West Indies player who led the resistance. He missed out on his half century though as he was undone by a slow swinging delivery from Saini in the final over. The duo will once again duel on Sunday at Lauderhill.





19:05 hrs IST Evin Lewis vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar The last time opener Evin Lewis played against India in Florida, he struck a majestic ton to power Windies to a one-run win. To stop that from happening again, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be tasked to dismiss the hard-hitting opener early. Off 23 Bhuvneshwar deliveries in T20Is, Lewis has scored just 29 runs but to his credit, he hasn’t been dismissed by the Indian premier pacer yet in the shortest format.





18:56 hrs IST Virat Kohli vs Sunil Narine Old foes will reignite rivalry when India skipper Virat Kohli and Windies spinner Sunil Narine lock horns against each other. The two have faced each other quite a few times in IPL and they will now take their battle on to the international stage. Off 94 Narine deliveries in IPL, Kohli has scored 99 runs but he has been dismissed by the wily tweaker twice.





18:49 hrs IST Shikhar Dhawan vs Sheldon Cottrell Opener Shikhar Dhawan returns into international cricket after missing the latter part of India’s World Cup campaign due to a thumb injury. He will be raring to get back on the field after regaining full fitness. He will be tested early on by the furious pace of Sheldon Cottrell. The two have never faced each other in limited-over formats but expect sparks to fly when they do come face-to-face in Florida.





18:41 hrs IST Rohit Sharma vs Oshane Thomas Opener Rohit Sharma remains one of the most destructive batsmen in the shortest format and he will look to bring over his World Cup form into this series. He is likely to face the pace of Oshane Thomas early on in the innings. Off 18 deliveries from Thomas in T20Is, Rohit has scored 20 runs and he has been dismissed once by the fast-bowler.





