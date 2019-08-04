India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: West Indies predicted XI, chance for big-hitters to fire

cricket

After a below-par performance in the first T20I in Florida, West Indies need to sort out their issues when they will take on Virat Kohli and company on the second match of the series at the same venue. The batting order was blown away by the Indian quicks and this was the reason why they conceded the match.

There could be few changes made to the batting order as the team would want a more solid performance from the side.

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis made a name for himself in Florida against an Indian bowling attack three years ago. However, he has not been himself in the recent past and was knocked over for a duck in the first match. His start at the top of the order will be extremely crucial for West Indies.

John Campbell

The left-hander is a fluent stroke-maker and he will have to be watchful in the second match against Washington Sundar, who dismissed him in the first match in the first over.

Nicholas Pooran

The wicket-keeper batsman showed a lot of spunk in his brief stay and looked the best batsman on show. However, he was taken out by the raw pace of Navdeep Saini just when he appeared to be hitting his stride. He holds the key at the number 3 position and now needs to bat deep into the innings.

Kieron Pollard

The seasoned campaigner walked in at number 4 and was forced to be watchful owing to the flurry of wickets at the other end. However, if he gets a good platform, Pollard can be a massive threat for the Indian bowling attack.

Shimron Hetmyer

Much like Pooran, Hetmyer too was taken out by the bounce and pace of Navdeep Saini. However, he has the pedigree to put this reversal behind him and start from scratch and if he gets going, a big score could be on the cards.

Rovman Powell

Another one of the big-hitters who failed to shine, but like many others, Powell can be a dangerous player who can take the game away in a matter of overs.

Keemo Paul

The all-rounder was a consistent performer for Delhi Capitals and he gave a good account of himself with the ball. However, he needs to strike those lusty blows in the end overs to propel the score.

Carlos Brathwaite

The captain had a rather quiet match, both with the bat and ball. However, he is a dangerous player and on his day can be the match-winner for his side.

Sunil Narine

Narine was impressive with the ball and Brathwaite would hope, he gets more wickets with his mystery spin. However, West Indies need to figure out the best possible way to use him in the batting order.

Sheldon Cottrell

The bowlers were only defending 95 and despite this, the fast bowlers did not throw in the towel. They were fast and hostile and kept a tight leash on the batsmen. Cottrell was impressive with his lines and pace and needs to do more of the same in the second game.

Oshane Thomas

Thomas was a good ally for Cottrell and both these bowlers kept the normally fluent Indian batting order under wraps. The management would hope they continue with their form.

