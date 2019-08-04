India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma on cusp of achieving two massive T20I records

cricket

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:10 IST

On a slow and sluggish pitch in the first T20I, Rohit Sharma looked India’s best batsman as he hit his stride after a watchful start. The delectable Rohit drives, heaves and guides were on all display as the opener was motoring along. However, he tried to take Sunil Narine over long on, but did not get the required elevation and was caught by Kieron Pollard on the boundary.

With 24 runs, he was India’s highest run-scorer in the match. He smacked two sixes in the match and moved past Martin Guptill to become the player with the second-most sixes in T20Is. The opener now needs a couple more to scream past Chris Gayle and become the player with the most sixes in this format.

Also, Rohit needs one more score of more than 50 to have the most number of scores above 50 in the shortest format. Currently, he has 20 50+ scores and shares this feat with his captain Virat Kohli.

Rohit Sharma has scored 358 runs against WI in T20Is and enjoys himself against the Windies attack:

o That’s the 3rd highest runs against WI in T20Is.

o He has most runs by an Indian batsman against WI in T20Is.

o He needs 66 runs to become the highest runs scorer against WI in T20Is.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 12:06 IST