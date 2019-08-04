India vs West Indies: Bowlers shine, batsmen struggle - India’s report card after win in 1st T20I

cricket

It was a scrappy effort from both the sides as players warmed up with an indifferent performance in the first T20I in Florida. India edged past West Indies in the end in a match which kept on meandering till the very end. Opting to bowl first, India restricted West Indies to 95/9 in their 20 overs. Navdeep Saini shone with the ball as he picked up 3 wickets and the other bowlers kept chipping away as they never allowed West Indies get away.

In reply, India too never managed to break free, but they edged past the target in the 18th over. We see how the players performed on the day.

Rohit Sharma - 7/10; Verdict: Good

On a pitch which was not easy to bat on, Rohit Sharma gave a good account of his form as he played a couple of pleasing drives and hoicks, but then perished trying to take Sunil Narine downtown. However, he looks to be in good form and this augurs well for India for the rest of the series.

Shikhar Dhawan - 2/10; Verdict: Poor

He was making a comeback into the Indian side after having recovered from his finger injury but Dhawan struggled to find any momentum and was dismissed early in the chase by Sheldon Cottrell. India would want their opener to find some form early in the series.

Virat Kohli - 6/10; Verdict: Good

The pitch was not conducive for stroke-making and even the normally fluent Virat Kohli struggled to hit his stride. In 29 balls, he managed 19 runs and never really found any momentum. However, he was good with his bowling changes and was attacking when India bowled.

Rishabh Pant - 2/10; Verdict: Poor

So much has been said and written about Rishabh Pant, but now the young man really needs to step up and make these chances count. He went after Sunil Narine off the first ball and had to take the long walk back. Pant has to put a bigger price on his wicket if India are to find a solution to their middle-order woes.

Manish Pandey - 6/10; Verdict: Good

Ever since the IPL, Manish Pandey has looked a far better batsman and there is a lot of intent to his batting. He walked in when India were in a bit of strife, but injected good intensity to the innings which is great news for the side going forward.

Krunal Pandya - 7/10; Verdict: Good

4 overs, 20 runs and one wicket - it was a good bowling performance by Krunal Pandya on a surface which had traces of moisture. Also, he looked with the bat lower down the order and Kohli will be happy with his all-round contribution.

Ravindra Jadeja - 7/10; Verdict: Good

13 runs and 1 wickets in 4 overs - Ravindra Jadeja is a man in form with the ball and the control he gives Kohli in the middle overs is a great asset to have. He also stayed unbeaten on 10 in the chase - a firing Jadeja is such a huge shot in the arm for this Indian side for the rest of the series and the start has been extremely promising.

Washington Sundar - 6/10; Verdict: Good

The young offie started proceedings for India with the new ball and struck immediately as he got rid of John Campbell in the first over. Also, he hit the winning runs which vindicated the decision of the management to include him in the side.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 7/10; Verdict: Good

The seasoned campaigner was at his best with the ball and conceded just 19 runs in his four overs. He also got a couple of wickets which never allowed West Indies to breathe easy right throughout their innings.

Navdeep Saini - 9/10; Verdict: Excellent

It was a debut to remember for Navdeep Saini as he struck twice in his very first over. He was very impressive with his pace and hostility and showed tremendous temperament. This can be a series where he stamps his authority and the start has been perfect for the young man.

Khaleel Ahmed - 5/10; Verdict: Average

He could only bowl a couple of overs and conceded 8 runs and picked up the wicket of Rovman Powell. Sterner tests await him, but he gave a glimpse of his pace and variation in the two overs he bowled.

