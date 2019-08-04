India vs West Indies: India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I - One change likely in batting department

cricket

India will look to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series at Florida on Sunday. Just short of 24 hours after registering a 4-wicket win in a low-scoring 1st T20I, Virat Kohli and Co. will face Carlos Brathwaite’s men in the same venue. Batsmen from both teams had a hard time in the sticky wicket, which was under covers for the better part of last week. But with sun baking down, one can expect better batting conditions on Sunday.

India’s bowlers did a fine job by restricting West Indies to 95/9 last night but batters did not perform to potential which may prompt the Indian think tank to opt for an extra batsman for the 2nd T20I.

Here’s India’s predicted XI for the 2nd T20I against West Indies

Rohit Sharma

The India vice-captain wasn’t at his fluent best on Saturday but even on that sticky wicket he hit two sixes and showed signs of finishing the match early before he was holed out at long on for 24 off 25 balls.

Shikhar Dhawan

Back after missing majority part of the World Cup because of a fractured thumb, Shikhar Dhawan looked rusty. He struggled for timing and when he did, he found the fielders. He scored 1 run off 6 balls before getting LBW off Sheldon Cottrell’s bowling. The lelft-hander will look to put up an improved show on Sunday.

Virat Kohli

The Indian captain too was far from his best. The nature of the pitch did also play a part in Kohli’s struggles but a strike rate of 65 after facing 29 balls is not something you associate Kohli with in a T20I. He took will look to get a good score before moving to West Indies.

KL Rahul

India, surprisingly left out Rahul in the last match to accommodate an extra bowler, which to be honest, did pay good returns but the batting did lack solidity, which might prompt Kohli to bring Rahul back in the middle order.

Rishabh Pant

The dashing wicket-keeper batsman was out for a golden duck, trying to play slog sweep off Sunil Narine but that’s how plays. He lives by the sword and he also dies by it. Pant, however, had a good day behind the stumps.

Manish Pandey

Pitted as one of the major contenders for the No. 4 spot in ODIs, Pandey did his reputation no harm. He didn’t score big but he was one of the few batsmen – both sides included – who looked comfortable on that wicket. He scored 19 off 14 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja

It was business as usual for Ravindra Jadeja. Economical with the ball, impeccable in the field and solid with the bat, Jadeja contributed in all three departments in India’s victory in the first T20I. He gave away only 13 runs and picked up a wicket in his 4 overs, dived around in the outfield and scored an unbeaten 10 off 9 balls to see India home with the bat.

Washington Sundar

The young all-rounder gave India the perfect start on Sunday, by removing West Indies opener John Campbell for a duck in the second ball of the match. He did go for runs in his second over but considering his ability to bowl in the powerplay and usefulness with the bat down the order, he should be an automatic pick even in the second game.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The ‘senior’ in the side, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had good day in the office, picking up 2 wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs. He too struck in his first over and came back to close the innings in the death overs.

Navdeep Saini

The man of the moment, who grabbed the headlines by picking up three wickets for just 17 runs on debut, Navdeep Saini will be at the centre stage on Sunday. Saini showed his class both as wicket-taker and a death bowler on Saturday.

Khaleel Ahmed

Khaleel bowled only 2 overs on Saturday and picked up the wicket of Rovman Powell. His left-arm angle will be crucial in the middle overs.

