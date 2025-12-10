‘Fixing’ cry by fans as Nicholas Pooran invents new genius through ‘tactical non-stumping’ in ILT20

The Desert Vipers’ win over MI Emirates in Abu Dhabi already looked dramatic on the scorecard. A one-run margin, late collapse, and a dramatic last over made for a wild night. But the strangest moment came earlier, when Nicholas Pooran chose not to stump Max Holden, and the immediate response from the Vipers was to retire the batter out the very next over. Nicholas Pooran did not stump Max Holden despite a clear chance in ILT20.(@ILT20Official/x.com)

Holden had walked in at number three after Andries Gous retired hurt, but the left-hander never really got going. The Vipers were stationed at 117/1 in 15.5 overs, with Holden batting at 42 off 36. Their progression was stuck in the first gear.

On the last ball of the 16th over, Rashid Khan dragged his length short and bowled a delivery outside the off stump. Holden stepped down the track and tried to swipe the ball to the offside, but completely missed it. Pooran collected the ball, and there was a clear chance of a regulation stumping, but the West Indian wicketkeeper did not dislodge the bails, surprising the commentators and those who were watching the drama. Rashid’s over continued, and he finished wicketless.

At the end of the over, the Vipers hit back with their own tactical play. Holden walked off and was recorded as retired out, with Sam Curran walking in to take guard. Simron Hetmyer and Dan Lawrence combined to provide the Vipers a late burst, pushing the team’s total to 159/4 at the end of 20 overs, which was enough to beat the Emirates by one run.

Legal but awkward: What the laws say

The decision from the Vipers to retire Holden is well within the laws. Instances of batters retiring out have become a common practice in the T20 format. It is a tactical call from a team if they feel the batter in the middle is struggling to get going.

However, checking the rules about Nicholas Pooran does have merit to it. Notably, there is no law forcing a keeper to complete a stumping. Pooran was free to decide that keeping a struggling batter at the crease is better for his team than actually dismissing him. The incident has been referred to as ‘tactical non-stumping’ in the cricket fraternity.

That hasn’t stopped a section of social media from losing its mind. Posts have gone viral, hinting at the incident as “fixing”. But there is zero evidence of any wrongdoing. The move by Pooran is explicitly permitted by the laws, has clear tactical logic, and sits in a growing trend of teams exploiting every legal edge they can in T20 cricket.

In the end, the episode felt less like a scandal and more like a glimpse of where franchise cricket is heading - a chess match of analysis and tactics to get even the slightest edge.